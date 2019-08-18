Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

Keep uni student mix diverse: minister

by Marnie Banger
18th Aug 2019 2:25 PM

AUSTRALIAN universities have been warned against relying too heavily on any particular group of students to keep their coffers full.

Education Minister Dan Tehan has expressed the sentiment, after one of his colleagues said he believes some universities are too dependent on international students for their livelihood.

"I don't think that we have to be too concerned about the fact that we do have foreign students coming to Australia, participating in our higher education sector," Mr Tehan told Sky News on Sunday.

"They bring a diversity to student life on our campuses.

"What we do have to ensure though, is to make sure that universities understand that the more diverse the student mix they have, the better secure their financial forecasts will be, so the more diversity they can get, into their student mix, the better."

Several coalition MPs expressed concerns this weekend about the potential for foreign interference, including from the Chinese Communist Party, at Australian universities.

They included Liberal MP Dave Sharma, who told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on Saturday he is worried that "some universities have become a little too dependent on foreign university students as a source of revenue".

The government is working with universities on a best practice guidelines on dealing with the issue of foreign interference, expecting it will be completed later this month.

Mr Tehan said the sector understands how important the issue is, but stressed that along with making a contribution to campus life, international students add $35 billion to Australia's economy.

"With everything, we've just got to make sure that we get the balance right," he said.

Labor foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong is worried that backbenchers have been leading discussions on the topic.

"Rather than having backbenchers raise these issues, let's have a sensible, mature discussion about the relationship with China, and this is an aspect of it," she told ABC's Insiders.

dan tehan diversity education minister internation students seniors-news

Top Stories

    LSC's extraordinary success the envy of other councils

    premium_icon LSC's extraordinary success the envy of other councils

    Council News Ludwig talks about the move of the council chambers in his mayoral column this week

    HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Old-style charm with all the style

    premium_icon HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Old-style charm with all the style

    News Classic colonial home built in 1940 featured

    Police hunt for man with stolen knife, machete

    premium_icon Police hunt for man with stolen knife, machete

    Breaking He was seen leaving the store at 10.13am

    Flu cases could break record as schools feel the sickness

    premium_icon Flu cases could break record as schools feel the sickness

    Health One school has reported more than 30 as influenza hits it's peak