Keep your eyes peeled for our young humanitarians

shapecharge

LOCAL optometrists are urging Rockhampton residents to nominate Year 6 students who demonstrate compassion, integrity and kindness towards others for the Fred Hollows Humanity Award.

Parents, teachers, principals and community members in Central Queensland can nominate a child who is making a difference at www.hollows.org/fredhollowshumanityaward before 11.59pm on Monday, September 9.

One child in Queensland will be selected as a Junior Ambassador and will be able to extend their humanity by allocating $5,000, donated by Specsavers, to one of The Foundation's programs to end avoidable blindness.

Specsavers Rockhampton Stockland retail director Nicole Dyer said "since 2012, the Fred Hollows Humanity Award had recognised more than 1,000 students who followed in Fred's footsteps by making a positive difference in the lives of others”.

"As locals here, we know there are so many children in Central Queensland who live selflessly and have so much compassion and kindness for others.

"We want to celebrate them and encourage them to keep doing the amazing work they are doing.”

Founding director of the Fred Hollows Foundation, Gabi Hollows said "Fred used to say the basic attribute of mankind is to look after each other”.

"He would be so proud to know the Fred Hollows Humanity Award is recognising students who are demonstrating this belief in their own lives.

"I am constantly inspired by the actions of the children who are recognised, and I urge people to nominate a Year 6 student in their area who embodies the values of compassion, integrity and kindness.”

All nominees will receive a certificate and will be recognised at a presentation ceremony later in the year.