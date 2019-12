Rob Kliese and Cyndi from Allenstown walk the Yeppen Lagoon path

Tips to Keeping Your Pet Cool:

- Short walks early morning or late afternoon.

- Test bitumen with the back of your hand before walking.

- Provide shade in the yard.

- Always have fresh water available.

- Provide a shell pool to bathe in.

- Freeze beef stock for a cool treat.

- Seek veterinary advice if your pet is showing signs of heat stroke (uncontrollably panting, frothing, collapsed, diarrhoea etc.)