Keeping Australia’s lifeblood flowing

Miranda Broadbent (at right) and fellow Team Brendan donor Geoff Higgins make their last donation before Miranda hits the road

Miranda Broadbent isn’t going to let the challenge of travelling around Australia with two children get in the way of her blood donations.

She is making use of the Lifeblood (formerly Red Cross Blood Service) phone app to schedule her fortnightly plasma donations and 12-weekly whole blood donations everywhere she can over the next five and a half months.

Ms Broadbent herself was introduced to the process as a child when she accompanied her father to the blood collection agency.

“It became a normal thing for us to do together and then, after I became a donor myself, I was really comfortable with the machines and the process,” she said.

“Just last week, I bumped into one of my past students I recruited into donating when she was at school; she’s nearly 30 now and heading toward her 40th donation.”

In addition to donating, Ms Broadbent sits on a blood management board with Queensland Health which keeps the public in touch with new technology and procedures.

“It’s fascinating to see how they take care of precious donations by limiting waste through watching expiry dates and rotating stock,” she said.

“Plasma, in particular, has so many uses; it’s treated like liquid gold.”

The Lifeblood app keeps people informed how their donations are used

Ms Broadbent is such a regular visitor to the blood centre the staff know she wants her “pink milk” while donating.

“The coagulant they use while drawing plasma can deplete your calcium and leave you with a funny, metallic taste in your mouth,” she said.

“I recommend a Quick-Eze before you go in and milk while you’re donating.”

Ms Broadbent said her daughters, who watch the Giving Life show on television think she and her husband are “heroes” for donating.

“They like to come along if we’re donating when they’re not at school,” she said.

So, as the family takes off next week, on a half-year adventure all around Australia, they’ll be helping Mum schedule her next appointment on the Lifeblood app.

The app advises donors when they’re eligible to donate again, and it stores some helpful data about their blood pressure and history, as well as nearby collection points.

“There have been people who’ve had lingering health issues which were picked up through their Lifeblood app, and referred to a GP,” Ms Broadbent said.

“It’s like a mini checkup every time you go in.”

Ms Broadbent is a member of Team Brendan, named for a local survivor or an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Team Brendan Lifeblood Community posts its members’ donation tallies to encourage people to keep giving, and to recognise the lives they save.

Similarly the staff of Rockhampton State High School held a department challenge during 2019 to see who could donate the most blood.

Rockhampton State High School staff donated enough blood in 2019 to save 99 lives

They estimate the school staff saved 99 lives throughout the year, with the maths department taking out the challenge.

The trophy for most donations went to a staff member who donated more than all than the other staff combined.

Ms Broadbent said the power of donating blood came home to her when her father became ill and needed a transfusion.

“You give what you can when you can and, maybe, one day, it will come back to save your life or someone you love”.

Team Brendan is hosting a Donor Day on February 8 at which more experienced ­donors will be on hand to support new donors (see below).