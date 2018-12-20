Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLIDAY FUN: Georgia and Michaela Green and six-year-old Louie Thompson at Gladstone Ice Skating's rink at Kirkwood yesterday.
HOLIDAY FUN: Georgia and Michaela Green and six-year-old Louie Thompson at Gladstone Ice Skating's rink at Kirkwood yesterday. Mike Richards GLA191218ICEK
News

Keeping cool on ice skating rink

20th Dec 2018 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE young and old are strapping on skates to have the rare experience of enjoying a real ice rink in Gladstone.

AN ice skating rink opened at Kirkwood this week and will remain until January 25.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For those new to the sport penguin skate aids are available to help provide balance.

Tickets are $16 for under 18s, $20 for adults or $130 for a full season pass which includes one visit a day.

For more information visit Gladstone Ice Skating's Facebook page or call 0412344941.

gladstone ice skating whatson
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    premium_icon You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    Crime Marlene Rose Henry and her load of contraband were headed to a funeral at Woorabinda.

    Adani hits back at activist calls for insurance boycott

    premium_icon Adani hits back at activist calls for insurance boycott

    Environment "The fact is that coal underpins the high quality of life we enjoy”

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners