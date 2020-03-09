Keeping her family in focus: Jayne Cho’s photo adventures

Jayne Cho used photography to settle her family into CQ life after they returned from overseas

Jayne Cho needs her photography fix, no matter where in the world she goes.

Growing up on a grazing and cropping property at Bauhinia Downs, in Queensland’s Central Highlands region, she fell for her Dad’s old Canon.

“I loved the feel of it, the clicking noise, and putting my eye up the viewfinder,” she said.

“We’d drive the films into Moura and wait for a week until they got delivered back to me on the mail run.”

Climbing threes - there's nothing that encapsulates childhood more - and the dog at the top is a humorous bonus. The diagonal line gives a sense of energy.

She enrolled in a correspondence course out of Sydney which saw her sending her prints away for tutors to appraise on a cassette tape.

“I think shooting on film made you more disciplined because it was expensive and you’d have to think more carefully about what you wanted the photo to look like.”

After high school at boarding school, Ms Cho returned to work on the farm, at a time when students from a South Korean university came to stay with local families.

“The objective was to build relationships between Australia’s primary producers and the end users,” she said.

“There were lots of students over the years but, in the first group there was Joe who stayed with our neighbours.”

An early morning walk - placing my son on the right-hand third allows space for him to be running into the image

They reconnected in South Korea when Ms Cho decided to go there for a holiday, and then again when Joe chose to study his Masters in beef industry management back in Central Queensland.

“He’d had such a positive experience living in Australia he wanted to develop networks within the local beef industry, and I was doing a Communications degree,” Ms Cho said.

“He’d been such a wonderful host and tour guide when I went to his country, I wanted to help him settle in and make new friends.

“Friends would ask me if we were more than friends and I’d say, “Don’t be ridiculous – he’s Korean.””

The overhanging trees provided the perfect framing device, and the road leads the eye to the children

It took a move to Springsure, to take up a job as a bank manager, for Ms Cho to realise she missed Joe as more than a friend.

The couple were married first in Brisbane, with a second ceremony Seoul.

Their two children were born in Australia but the family decided to move to South Korea around the time they started primary school.

“It is so visually stimulating there, so new and interesting, I wanted to document everything about the kids’ lives, from school to going to the shops,” Ms Cho said.

“And over those years my personal aesthetic got clearer: I like to stand back and incorporate the surroundings, rather than aim for a close-up, traditional portrait style.

“I like to give the sense of what the scenery sounds and smells like, not just the person taking up the whole frame.”

This one is all about the colours, lines and negative space. The horizon acts as a spatial divider, dividing the frame into distinct areas.

Ms Cho travelled everywhere with a basic camera body and a 300 or 500mm lens which she said is ideal for street photography.

Four years later, when the family returned to Australia, she found herself in need of a boost.

“It’s always a culture shock when you readjust to where you came from,” she said.

“In Korea, I never tired of the scenery but, back in Australia, where I’d grown up, I felt a bit flat.”

So the entire family made a pledge to document their lives back in Australia, in the same spirit they had overseas.

Every Saturday morning, for more than a year, they would drive out to meet the sun somewhere along Central Queensland’s less travelled roads.

While exploring a local creek, the kids found this grassy hidey-hole. The foliage provides the perfect framing tool.

“We’d just ask the kids whether they wanted to head north, south, east or west, and we’d keep going until we reached somewhere interesting,” Ms Cho said.

“It might be the line of an old fence or a pile of rocks; I’d send the kids off to explore and set about capturing the essence of the early morning.”

A friend whose job is was to maintain Central Queensland roads gave them a stack of maps, which the children would pore over, to select new destinations.

“We found that where the creeks crossed a road was always interesting.”

They travelled all around Alton Downs, Stanwell, Lake Mary, The Caves, Mt Etna – wherever they could arrive before sunrise and spend a few hours poking around.

I do love to use a centre composition if the opportunity arises - and the round dart board provided the perfect focus

Ms Cho said those seasons reinvigorated her love for photography and for the Australian landscape.

Inevitably, though, as the children grew older, new activities drew them away from their early morning adventures.

“Claire’s got a part-time job now and Will’s really into his cycling,” Ms Cho said.

“We’re more likely now to head to Yeppoon for an early morning coffee date than go looking at lily pads in a creek bed.”

Their Mum says she “kind of laments” the end of her kids’ carefree days – “they’re not into tree climbing any more” – but she’s glad they’ll have the photos to look back on.

Purchasing lollies with your pocket money - a memory to treasure. This image I incorporated the leading line of the shelf, and I loved all the colour - particularly the red hoodie against the blue wall

The family planned to revisit South Korea this year, and build even more family memories, but that might get put on hold because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Meanwhile, Ms Cho was approached by the local gallery to offer some short courses in photography, and she’s chosen composition as her main focus.

“It might seem boring to somebody who’s lived here forever but I’d get enraptured by the way a hill frames a tree, or the vanishing perspective of a track leading off into the distance,” she said.

“I virtually dragged my kids into the picture so I could get my photo fix.”

“But I’m happy they had the chance to get lost in their imaginations and we could spend some time together as a family.”

The forward motion of my son running through the water provides a great sense of energy