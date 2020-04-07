Keeping Lammermoor beautiful

Gary Kunst took on looking after the southern area of Lammermoor Beach just over 12 months ago and is thrilled with how families are now enjoying the area more

WITH a love of the environment and a passion for the Capricorn Coast, John and Fran Rivory are using the social distancing regulations to beautify their beloved region.

The couple are volunteers with the Friends of Lammermoor group who usually work at Lammermoor Gardens pulling weeds and other jobs every Thursday morning from sunrise until it gets too hot to work.

On other days they volunteer at Livingstone Shire Council Nursery at Yeppoon landfill site.

Due to COVID-19, Livingstone Council has closed all facilities and they can no longer work at the nursery.

Instead, they have been working several times a week along Lammermoor Beach foreshore weeding and nurturing the foreshore beachfront.

John said the couple normally enjoy an active lifestyle doing their volunteer work, going to the gym and catching up with friends.

“We have been volunteering our work with Friends of Lammermoor Gardens for almost 20 years, it’s something we enjoy, and it keeps us fit,” John said.

“We have planted many trees over the years and of course there is the never-ending job of pulling weeds.

“Right now, we are battling a new weed ‘Coral Climber’ which has a little red bell look flower.

“It really is quite attractive, but the problem is it spreads quickly covering up trees and other natives and wherever it touches the ground it takes root.”

With Lammermoor Gardens planted on both sides of Scenic Highway John said there is always plenty to do.

“We deal with the urgent things first, normally we work in the morning then catch up with other volunteers for a cuppa, but we can’t do that right now because of the social distancing.

“We increased the time we spend in the gardens to maintain our exercise and we are on our own, so we are quite safe to get out there and work.

“We are very fortunate to have such a lovely area on the Coast and we love being part of the team that helps to keep it that way.”

Gary Kunst is also a Friend of Lammermoor Beach Volunteer and is another volunteer who has thrown himself into volunteering his time tending the foreshore, watering trees and weeding at the southern end of Lammermoor Beach where it ends as the road continues around Statue Bay.

Gary has personally been looking after this particular area of Lammermoor Beach for over a year and has made great improvements by weeding and planting all with support from Livingstone Shire Council worker Paddy Delalande and the Council Nursery.

Gary said he has been a volunteer with the group for about four years after retiring and just over 12 months ago started cleaning up the southern end of Lammermoor Beach independently.

“I noticed it was full of rubbish and overgrown with weeds, so I began the task of cleaning it up,” he said.

“Parents with young children now often use the area, which is my reward for my labour, it is so nice seeing people now enjoying the area with their families.

“Collectively we would have planted well over 1000 trees in the past four years.”

Gary said with the isolation regulations now in place, he doesn’t go out to shops or anywhere unless necessary.

“I work alone, pulling weeds, plating and watering, sometimes I take my dog with me,” he said.

“It’s good for the body and good for the soul. I find it very rewarding; you can look back after a year of work and see how clean it is.

“It is very therapeutic, I would love to see more people join the Friends of Lammermoor, we always welcome more like-minded people.

“If we keep working at getting rid of the weeds, there become less to deal with all the time, like COVID-19, it is about flattening the curve.”