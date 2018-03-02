Keeping up with the Chimp-dashians: Baby girl needs a name

LOCALS are being invited by Rockhampton Zoo to pull out the baby name book and come up with a "lovely” and perhaps "African” originated name for Leaky and Alon's new baby girl.

"It's now time for her to have a name and we'd love for the community to be able to participate in that,” Parks Committee Chair Councillor Cherie Rutherford said.

"If they get onto council website or council Facebook or the Rocky Zoo Facebook page, there will be a link there to direct them to the application form and they just pop in a name, the reason why they've picked that name and then from the entries we'll short list them.

"The idea we hope is to put a number of names forward in fruit and then Leaky will actually get to choose her baby's name.

Chimpanzee Leaky with her new baby at Rockhampton Zoo. Allan Reinikka ROK020318achimps2

"We're looking for something fitting of our beautiful girl so put your thinking caps on.”

The zoo has already had a number of suggestions with a few zoo staff throwing some names in the ring as well.

"There lots of things out there and I'm sure the public can do some research,” Ms Rutherford said.

"We're also hoping the schools can get involved and put together a video presentation of the name they've chosen and why.”

A couple of weeks after the name is selected, toys will be distributed with the new baby's name to help people remember Rockhampton's first baby chimp and the first chimp to be born in Queensland since 1970.

"The information has gone far and wide so I'm sure there will be lots of interest and that will come from right around the country and maybe even from [Leaky and Alon's home]... Israel, who've been keeping a close eye on the developments here,” Ms Rutherford said.

"It's been wonderful. From the time we opened the gates there's been a steady stream of people through and showing so much interest.

Rockhampton Zoo Life Sciences Coordinator Graeme Strachan with Cr Cherie Rutherford at Rockhampton Zoo. Allan Reinikka ROK020318achimps3

"Everyone's been so well behaved which is important. We need people to respect that there's a new baby here and have appropriate behaviour. We've had no problems.”

Rockhampton Zoo life sciences coordinator Graeme Strachan has worked with chimps for more than 30 years and said it's been "amazing” seeing the "whole family becoming a lot more united”.

Mr Strachen said after the birth of Leaky's baby girl, the zoo has turned into something of a "chimp soap opera”.

A number of other female chimpanzees are enviably eyeing off Leaky's new baby and growing a bit clucky, with new father Alon revelling in his new "leader”, lady-killer status.

"They want what Leaky's got but they've got to carry favour with Alon if they want to have that... Alon is on a campaign trail at the moment,” Mr Strachen said.

"He's looking forward to having more ladies being the alpha male but he's got to win over all those girls.

"The whole group's going really well and the baby is being more and more active and more aware of surroundings and Leaky has just been perfect.

"If you don't get to see her straight away it's because she's over the ground and is spending time up in the trees for quiet time with bub.”

Submit your suggested name at www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/babychimp before March 23, at 5pm.