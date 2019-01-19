Menu
Kei Nishikori reacts after winning match point against Joao Sousa. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Nishikori makes Aus Open fourth round for seventh time

19th Jan 2019 5:19 PM

KEI Nishikori has moved swiftly into the Australian Open fourth round for a seventh straight time, recording a comfortable win over Portugal's Joao Sousa.

The eighth-seeded Nishikori's 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 6-2 victory in a tick over two hours on Saturday came as welcome relief for the Japanese ace after surviving two sapping five-set encounters to stay alive at Melbourne Park.

"The second and third sets I was playing very aggressively and everything was working well," Nishikori said.

"I finished a good three sets today, playing food tennis and (I'm) very looking forward to playing next week. We are having a great start of the year."

A three-time Open quarter-finalist, Nishikori will next play either Italian 12th seed Fabio Fognini or Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta for another spot in the last eight.

Kei Nishikori celebrates after defeating Portugal’s Joao Sousa. Picture: Lukas Coch
Russian 15th seed Daniil Medvedev is also through to the fourth round following a 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win over Belgian David Goffin.

 Medvedev was runner-up to Nishikori at the season-opening Brisbane International.

Medvedev's reward for continuing his excellent summer is a possible showdown with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

