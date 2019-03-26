‘I would rather die than go back’ to Coast hospital

Mr O'Brien said he had to spend 14 hours in the waiting room while looking for treatment. Photo of him with wife Robin O'Brien at home.

Mr O'Brien said he had to spend 14 hours in the waiting room while looking for treatment. Photo of him with wife Robin O'Brien at home.

ROBIN O'Brien has been given about 60 days to live. She spent one of those days in hospital waiting rooms last week waiting more than 14 hours for her pain to be eased.

Gold Coast Health disputes the criticism, saying it did everything in its power to help the mother of three.

Mrs O'Brien, who has terminal cancer, was taken to Robina Hospital by her husband at 8.45am last Monday with excruciating pain in her legs and feet.

GOLD COAST HOSPITALS GRADED D- BY JUNIORS

Keith O'Brien's wife has cancer and was suffering from leg swelling. Mr O'Brien said he had to spend 14.5 hours in pain. Photo of him with wife Robin O'Brien at home.

After having her blood pressure taken, Mrs O'Brien, 60, and her husband of 37 years, Keith, said she was only told to elevate her legs while she sat in her wheelchair. After six hours, a doctor moved her to the medical assessment unit and told her she would receive a CT scan and other tests.

According to Mr O'Brien she was given panadol.

Five hours later, about 6pm, Mr O'Brien said she finally received the scan before being left on a bed to wait again until midnight when she was taken to a ward and given pain relief.

By 10.30 the next morning, he said his wife phoned to say she was being discharged despite being unable to walk and in pain.

Gold Coast Health denies the account of events as presented by the O’Briens.

It is believed security had to be called at the time following an aggressive call from Mr O'Brien.

"I told them over my dead body, they can call security or police, either way I was going to see her," Mr O'Brien said.

The couple still does not know what is causing the pain in her legs and feet. Mr O'Brien says he is threatening to go to the Ombudsman and "above".

"I was told I only had months anyway and to go through all that wasn't real nice," said Mrs O'Brien who was late last year given six months to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive melanoma to the left eye which had moved to her liver.

"I would rather die than go back there."

Gold Coast Health (GCH) said medical records in this case do not confirm the account of events as presented by the O'Briens.

Robina Hospital

"However, due to patient confidentiality we are unable to provide further details without written authorisation from the patient," a GCH spokeswoman said.

"Complaints made by Mr O'Brien are currently being investigated and Mr and Mrs O'Brien

will be advised of the outcome as soon as possible.

"Gold Coast Health is committed to ongoing service improvement and welcomes feedback

through the patient liaison service."

Mrs O'Brien told the Bulletin last night that she had written to the hospital to allow them to comment on her medical records.

"We are happy with that because we are telling the truth," she said.

Mr O'Brien said despite asking for assistance last Monday he was given no way of elevating his wife's swollen limbs.

Mr O'Brien said he had to spend 14 hours in the waiting room while looking for treatment. Photo of him with wife Robin O'Brien at home.

"She was in a wheelchair waiting," the Bonogin man said yesterday. "I am not sure what they expected me to do. I asked if there were beds or seats available but they had nothing.

"Robin was in pain, and white as a ghost with blankets all over her, and I asked if they had something to elevate her legs.

"'We don't have a bed', was the answer I got. We waited and waited and waited, I blew up. I just said this is not good enough, she needs to be treated."

This is not the first time the couple have had issues with treatment at the hospital.

In February, Mr O'Brien had invoked Ryan's rule and submitted a complaint following what he believed was inaction over his wife's reaction to her medicine.

Ryan's Rule is a process for patients to raise concerns if they are not satisfied with the response of the nurse of doctor about the care of a patient.

Mr O'Brien has since submitted a complaint with the nurse unit manager and has vowed to pursue the issue for answers.

"I'll take it all the way, I want to meet the CEO face-to-face. I'll go to the ombudsman and above, I don't care. At this stage I have nothing to lose."