Music

Keith Urban ready to rock Queensland

by Astrid Taemets, Nic Darveniza
31st Jan 2019 10:57 AM
31st Jan 2019 10:57 AM

 

COUNTRY music star Keith Urban will kick off the Brisbane leg of his Graffiti U tour tonight at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre to an excited crowd of his devoted home state fans.

KEITH URBAN WOWS AT DROUGHT RELIEF GIG

Supported by Grammy nominee artist Julia Michaels, Urban will play two more shows at Boondall on Friday and Saturday before heading to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on February 5 and 6 - his last remaining Australia shows.

 

Keith Urban at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on January 25.
The 51-year-old Caboolture native kicked off the first tour of his home country in more than two years last week in Newcastle.

Fans of the four-time Grammy Award winner can expect a two-hour showcase of the star's greatest hits, as well as a healthy serve of Urban's latest offering, Graffiti U. Urban's 10th studio album, released last year, features prominently in a 27-track set list.

Parallel Line, Coming Home, Never Coming Down and My Wave are just some of the fan favourites to settle comfortably into place alongside hits from across Urban's 18-year career.

From his 1991 self-titled debut album to 2018's Graffiti U, no Australian performer has captured the attention of country music fans across the globe quite like the humble Queenslander.

 

Keith Urban and Julia Michaels perform at Newcastle Entertainment Centre last week.
Eagle-eyed fans will need to keep their eyes peeled for the rest of Urban's family, including wife Nicole Kidman, 51, and the couple's two children, Sunday and Faith, who have accompanied Urban on tour.

Last week Kidman and Urban joined Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour courtside at the Australian Open.

 

Keith Urban’s Brisbane leg of his tour kicks off tonight, before he heads to Melbourne.
The couple, who have been married since 2006, appeared to be loved-up as they laughed and cuddled, with Urban even kissing his wife on the forehead.

Keith Urban performs at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
