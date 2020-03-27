Keleher keeping busy as racing dream is put on hold

Rockhampton’s Zane Keleher had relocated to the UK to race but the speedway season has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPEEDWAY: COVID-19 has put the brakes on Zane Keleher’s international racing dream.

The Rockhampton rider had this month relocated to the UK to join the Poole Pirates, a motorcycle speedway team that competes in the SGB Premiership.

Keleher posted on his Facebook page that last week’s start of the speedway season had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but he was doing everything possible to keep his hand in.

“Many ‘press and practice’ events for clubs were also cancelled, including my own with the Poole Pirates,” he wrote.

“I ventured east to organise a few additional things for myself and was fortunate enough to help my mate, Jason Crump at the Ipswich press and practice.

“I was fortunate enough to have my first skid in the UK on Jason’s bike after the event.” Keleher said he had his fingers crossed that it was not too long before he was on track.

He has chosen to stay in the UK, and will be helping the Hagon Shocks team at their factory in East London.

“I aim to keep preparing for the season here in the UK and getting set up and organised,” he wrote.

“As soon as the green light comes on for further practice, I will be there cutting laps prior to the season starting.”