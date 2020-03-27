Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton’s Zane Keleher had relocated to the UK to race but the speedway season has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rockhampton’s Zane Keleher had relocated to the UK to race but the speedway season has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sport

Keleher keeping busy as racing dream is put on hold

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
27th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: COVID-19 has put the brakes on Zane Keleher’s international racing dream.

The Rockhampton rider had this month relocated to the UK to join the Poole Pirates, a motorcycle speedway team that competes in the SGB Premiership.

Keleher posted on his Facebook page that last week’s start of the speedway season had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but he was doing everything possible to keep his hand in.

“Many ‘press and practice’ events for clubs were also cancelled, including my own with the Poole Pirates,” he wrote.

READ: WATCH: Rockhampton speedway rider living the dream

READ: Rocky rider in race for first Oceania Championship

READ: ‘Perfect night’ for Rocky rider at Handlebar Heroes

“I ventured east to organise a few additional things for myself and was fortunate enough to help my mate, Jason Crump at the Ipswich press and practice.

“I was fortunate enough to have my first skid in the UK on Jason’s bike after the event.” Keleher said he had his fingers crossed that it was not too long before he was on track.

He has chosen to stay in the UK, and will be helping the Hagon Shocks team at their factory in East London.

“I aim to keep preparing for the season here in the UK and getting set up and organised,” he wrote.

“As soon as the green light comes on for further practice, I will be there cutting laps prior to the season starting.”

More Stories

motocross poole pirates sbg premiership zane keleher
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        premium_icon Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        Business Tim Buchholz has seen cyclones, floods and economic downturns – but today’s “apocalypse” of the coronavirus pandemic is nothing compared to them.

        COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        premium_icon COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        Breaking Central Queensland reports no new cases as the state total continues to rise.

        Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        premium_icon Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        News See how RRC's candidates plan to boost CQ tourism after COVID-19.

        Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        premium_icon Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        News Strict coronavirus restrictions will hit funeral for racing identity