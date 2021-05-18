Menu
Rockhampton’s Zane Keleher is back in the UK and will make his international racing debut with the Poole Pirates on May 25.
Motor Sports

Keleher’s second shot at his UK racing dream

Pam McKay
18th May 2021 2:00 PM
Zane Keleher has returned to the United Kingdom, primed for his international racing debut which is just a week away.

The Rockhampton rider moved there in March 2020 to join the Poole Pirates, a motorcycle speedway team that competes in the SGB Championship.

WATCH: Rockhampton speedway rider living the dream

COVID would deny him the chance to race, with the season initially suspended and then cancelled in July.

Keleher returned home in October but never lost sight of his dream.

Now back in the UK, he said he could not wait to get started.

“It has been a long wait after the COVID-19 pandemic took over in 2020 but my debut for the Poole Pirates is set to be away to the Plymouth Gladiators on May 25,” he said.

“It’s a busy period leading up to the first event with organising my bikes and equipment.

“I will have some practice and press events in the coming week also, as well as training sessions to be prepared for the season.

“I will then be racing twice a week, once at home and once away, for the period of the season leading up to finals in September/October.”

Keleher’s journey to the UK took months of planning, research and co-ordination, given restrictions and requirements around COVID and the limited availability of flights.

But he said his excitement surged as soon as he boarded the plane.

“Obviously it’s been a stressful time not knowing when or if the season would be starting and how the pandemic was in the UK but it’s all looking good now and it’s not far away at all.”

