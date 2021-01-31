Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Music

Kelly Rowland gives birth to baby boy

by Jessica Bennett, New York Post
31st Jan 2021 1:41 PM

Singer Kelly Rowland is now a mother of two.

The Destiny's Child alum welcomed her second son with husband Tim Weatherspoon last week, announcing the birth of little Noah Jon Weatherspoon on Sunday morning on Instagram.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon

Greeted us!," the former Voice coach announced. "We are truly grateful - 1•21•21, 8:13pm, 7lbs. 8oz, 19in."

Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.
Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child.

The attached photo shows big brother Titan, 6, gazing into the newborn's eyes.

Rowland announced her pregnancy last October in her Women's Health cover story.

"We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland told the outlet.

Rowland and Witherspoon have been married since 2014.

Kelly Rowland with Tim and Titan.
Kelly Rowland with Tim and Titan.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Kelly Rowland gives birth to baby boy

More Stories

Show More
baby celebrity kelly rowland music tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unlicensed driver claims he was unaware of SPER suspension

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver claims he was unaware of SPER suspension

        Crime He told police he had failed to manage where his mail had been posted due to not having a stable address.

        Mamma’s back! Tickets for 2021 ‘reprise’ go on sale Monday

        Premium Content Mamma’s back! Tickets for 2021 ‘reprise’ go on sale Monday

        Art & Theatre A triumphant return to the Pilbeam after Covid shut down last year’s sold-out...

        Opportunity for CQ youth looking to make change

        Premium Content Opportunity for CQ youth looking to make change

        Education Nominations are now open for the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

        BREAKING: Lakes Creek alleged assault victim dies

        Premium Content BREAKING: Lakes Creek alleged assault victim dies

        Crime The Lakes Creek man died from his injuries in Rockhampton Hospital at the weekend.