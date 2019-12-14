Kelly to lead Caribeae’s charge at states

SWIMMING: Jack Kelly says he could not feel any better heading into the Queensland championships, which start in Brisbane today.

The 14-year-old will open his campaign swimming for Caribeae in the club relays.

He will then turn his attention to his 11 individual events, starting with the 100m butterfly tomorrow.

Caribeae has six relay teams and eight individuals in action at the week-long event at Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

Kelly is excited for his third state championships.

“I’ve been doing a lot of training, more than I ever have, so I feel pretty confident that I’m going in well prepared,” he said.

“I’ve been doing a bit of everything, trying to get all the little things right.

“I’m hoping to do some PBs and get some national times. If I can do that then I might snag a medal.”

Caribeae coach Jodie Shanks said Kelly was the highest-ranked of the club’s eight swimmers.

“He has got top 10 rankings and he’s probably in the top three in quite a few of his races,” she said.

“He’s trained really well and really strong throughout this preparation so I’m hoping he will get some good results.”

Shanks is also confident of strong performances from Jacob Spark, Joe Milburn, Amber Webber, Hamish Nolan-Munns, Spencer Brown and multi-class competitors Will Salmond and Tyler Seagrot.

“Everyone’s preparation has been good, and I’m pretty happy with what they’ve all done,” Shanks said.

“I want the kids to be able to perform to their best, to be able to put races together and to get PBs first of all.

“Hopefully from there they can make finals and if they can pick up medals that would be really great.”