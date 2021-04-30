Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More than a week after Kelly Wilkinson died her estranged husband remains in hospital under police guard.
More than a week after Kelly Wilkinson died her estranged husband remains in hospital under police guard.
Crime

Kelly Wilkinson’s alleged killer’s assault charges adjourned

by Lea Emery
30th Apr 2021 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than a week after Kelly Wilkinson died her estranged husband remains in hospital under police guard.

Brian Earl Johnston was to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday in relation to serious assault charges.

The nature of the charges cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

Johnston was charged on April 12 for alleged incidents which took place in February.

Brian Johnston remains in hospital under police guard. Picture: Facebook
Brian Johnston remains in hospital under police guard. Picture: Facebook

Johnston's lawyer Farshad Sarabi, of Hannay Lawyers, told the court Johnston remained in hospital under police guard.

He said he had bail on the serious assault charges.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Nicole Jackson said Johnston was in custody for "other matters".

Kelly Wilkinson, 27, died after being set on fire in her Arundel backyard about 6.40am on April 20.

Johnston has been charged with murder, breaching a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

Kelly Wilkinson died in her Arundel backyard last week. Picture: Facebook
Kelly Wilkinson died in her Arundel backyard last week. Picture: Facebook

Sen Sgt Jackson asked for the assault matters to be adjourned to join up with the murder charge.

Magistrate Joan White adjourned the matter to the domestic and family violence court on July 16.

She ordered a brief of evidence be provided by July 9.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on  1300 659 467.   

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Kelly Wilkinson's alleged killer's assault charges adjourned

brian johnston court crime domestic violence kelly wilkinson murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two women injured after three cars collide in South Rocky

        Premium Content Two women injured after three cars collide in South Rocky

        Breaking Two children were also involved in the three-vehicle crash.

        Bleijie accuses Labor of ‘losing control’ of health system

        Premium Content Bleijie accuses Labor of ‘losing control’ of health system

        News A Queensland LNP MP has slammed the state of the Rockhampton Hospital after almost...

        Council’s five demands for power station closure process

        Premium Content Council’s five demands for power station closure process

        News Some Banana Shire Councillors expressed their disapproval of the power stations...

        Your long weekend weather guide for CQ

        Premium Content Your long weekend weather guide for CQ

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology experts outline state of the sea, temperatures and rainfall...