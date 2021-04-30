The man accused of the horrific attack on mother Kelly Wilkinson has emerged from a coma.

The man accused of burning his estranged wife alive on the Gold Coast has emerged from a coma more than a week after the tragedy.

Brian Earl Johnston allegedly doused Kelly Wilkinson, 27, in petrol and set her alight at an Arundel home last Tuesday.

Kelly Wilkinson was found dead in the back yard of her Gold Coast home. Picture: Facebook

Johnston was arrested in a nearby street also suffering significant burns and was rushed to hospital.

He has been in an induced coma in the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, but has now regained consciousness.

It is now unclear how long Brian Johnston will remain in hospital Picture Facebook

Covered in bandages and with tubes sticking out of his nose, Johnston spoke in whispers to police and his lawyer, high-profile Gold Coast defence solicitor Chris Hannay.

Mr Hannay said his client was conscious and acknowledged the charges against him but was in no state to take part in a formal interview with police.

"We had a brief conversation, but he wasn't in an appropriate condition to do an interview," he said.

"He acknowledged questions and the fact that he had been charged, but he is still clearly not in a good way."

Johnston displayed no emotion when told of the charges against him.

He remains under police guard and is expected to remain in hospital for several weeks.

He was scheduled to face unrelated charges in Southport Court on Friday and is due to face court on charges including murder in June, but it is unclear how long he will remain in hospital to recover from his injuries.

Originally published as Kelly's accused killer wakes from coma