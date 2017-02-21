Kelly's second chance to study nursing

STUDY TIME: Kelly Keneally returns to CQUniversity to study the new Diploma of Enrolled Nursing.

KELLY Keneally has returned to CQUniversity for a second chance at success by enrolling in the new Diploma of Enrolled Nursing after dropping out almost six years ago.

Kelly joined the new cohort of students for their first day at the Rockhampton North campus and she was brimming with confidence.

"I've always been passionate about nursing and helping people, which is why I've come back to have another go again,” she said.

"I did it with (teachers) Colleen Reeve and Marcia Petrie back at CQ TAFE six years ago, but I didn't finish it - I wasn't ready at the time.

"I've since had a son, but I'm looking forward to giving it another go and they have a really good support base here so I think I'll be okay to manage study with being a parent.”

Kelly said she hoped to find employment in a hospital and go on to further study with the Bachelor of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse.

"I'd like to work in an emergency department. I might work for six months after I finish the diploma and then come back and do the degree at a later date,” she said.

The Diploma of Enrolled Nursing is for 18 months and provides a direct pathway into the Bachelor of Nursing.

Diploma of Enrolled Nursing Teacher Marcia Petrie said the new Diploma would provide students with the skills and knowledge to meet the increased demands on enrolled nurses in the industry.

"EN's are getting a lot more responsibility - they're the driving force of direct patient care and this new diploma will give them what they need to meet those demands,” she said.

"The diploma also provides an across-the-board knowledge and opportunities for students to specialise in palliative care, diabetes management, oral health and administering and monitoring IV medications and even research.”

For more information visit: https://handbook.-cqu.edu.au/tafe_courses/-view/HLT54115/2342#.