Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hoover sold for $35,200 at the Casterton working dog auction.
Hoover sold for $35,200 at the Casterton working dog auction.
News

Kelpie sells for world record price

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
14th Jun 2021 10:15 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM

An Australian dog now holds the title of the world’s most expensive kelpie after he sold for auction at $35,200 on the weekend.

The Edenhope-bred kelpie, named Hoover, sold at the Casterton working dog auction to a northeast Victorian sheep and cattle farmer.

The previous record was $22,200, but Hoover smashed the record due to his ability to work with sheep, cattle and goats in yards and paddocks alike.

It’s the most money ever paid for a working dog.

The Lees sold their two-year-old kelpie Hoover (bottom left) for $35,200.
The Lees sold their two-year-old kelpie Hoover (bottom left) for $35,200.

Sold by David and Sarah Lee, Hoover, aged two years and four months, was advertised on AuctionsPlus as having a “great natural feel for stock in paddock”.

“(Has) had lots of work on large mobs and is complete package with a cool personality,” the Lees wrote.

Ms Lee said it would be “very hard” to part with the dog, but he would meet with the new owners to help transition Hoover.

“We help transition the dog to their new home so we know he will be happy there,” she said.

Casterton Kelpie Association chairman Rob Pilmore told 6PR the dog was worth the money.

“This one was an exceptional all-rounder, it worked in the paddock, it worked in the yards, it worked sheep, it worked cattle,” Mr Pilmore said.

“It was just the perfect all-round dog and was very well bred with good bloodlines.”

Originally published as Kelpie sells for world record price

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concrete truck rolls on the Bruce Highway

        Premium Content Concrete truck rolls on the Bruce Highway

        Breaking Police are responding to the scene of the crash between Rockhampton and Mackay.

        • 14th Jun 2021 9:34 AM
        Hit and run at Mt Morgan, QPS locate catering van

        Premium Content Hit and run at Mt Morgan, QPS locate catering van

        News UPDATE: Police have found the stolen vehicle involved

        Hail and 85km/h winds hit CQ overnight

        Premium Content Hail and 85km/h winds hit CQ overnight

        News At 7am on Monday, Bureau of Meteorology cancelled its severe storm warning for the...

        Crash on the Capricorn Highway closes one lane to traffic

        Premium Content Crash on the Capricorn Highway closes one lane to traffic

        News Two cars crash west of Rockhampton, traffic will be affected