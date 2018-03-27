Menu
Sarah Lindsay has been missing since March 24 and police are appealing to the public in hopes of pin pointing her whereabouts.
Critical Alert

Kelpies could hold clue in CQ missing person mystery

by Zhanae Conway-Dodd
27th Mar 2018 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:57 PM

2PM: A 36-year-old woman has been reported as a missing person after she disappeared from a secluded CQ camping spot.

Sarah Lindsay from Rewan was last seen at 2pm on March 24 at the camping location on Bularoo Creek near the Canarvon Highway between Injune and Rolleston.

Below is a map of reported sightings of missing woman Sarah Lindsay. *NOTE: Pins do not reflect exact locations.

 

She was later identified as being present at a hotel in Rolleston at 8.30pm, and then at 8am on March 25 at a store in Bauhinia.

Police believe she has two Kelpie Cross puppies with her (one tan and one black).

 

Police believe she may have hitchhiked from Bauhinia in a red Pajero or similar vehicle, and was heading to Rockhampton.

Sarah is described as Caucasian, blonde hair with red highlights, and was last seen wearing black pyjama pants with a grey tartan pattern and no shoes.

If anyone sees Sarah or knows of her whereabouts, then they are encouraged to contact Police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

