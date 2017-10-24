Ken and Hazel celebrate 72 years of marriage tomorrow

MAGIC MILESTONE: Ken and Hazel Ellen will celebrate an amazing 72 years of marriage.

TOMORROW, Ken and Hazel Ellen will celebrate 72 years of marriage.

Ken and Hazel were married in All Saints Church of England, Wowan on October 25, 1945.

Hazel's sister Mavis was bridesmaid and her Uncle Bill Beaumont was best man.

The reception was held on the veranda of Hazel's parents Hugh and Kathleen Morton's house on their property.

Ken was born in Beechworth (Victoria) and lived in Murmungee, a small rural area a few kilometres away.

After their first two children Jeffrey and Gregory only survived several days, Hazel and Ken had four other children: daughters Lorraine Horn (Buderim), Carolyn (Gracemere) and Maxine Birkett (Haigslea) and son Murray (Rockhampton).

They are much loved by their 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Ken worked hard during his married life, share farming, carting cream and then later cattle, owning a garage in partnership.

He was instrumental in starting a high school bus to Mount Morgan from Wowan, which he drove for many years.

Following this, he became a foreman foreman at Thiess's Mine at Blackwater.

When Hazel wasn't rearing her children she was supporting Ken, sewing wheat bags, running the TAB, office girl at the garage and working at the service station in Blackwater.

In her single days Hazel worked at the PCD (butter factory) at Wowan and the New Zealand Loan (Rockhampton) before joining the RAAF.

Hazel and Ken met at Charters Towers during the war. Hazel joined the WAAFs and Ken the RAAF and they were both posted to Breddan Cattle Station not far from Charters Towers.

A mate of Ken's ran the open air picture theatre and the romance was featured on the screen news several times.