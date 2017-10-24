29°
News

Ken and Hazel celebrate 72 years of marriage tomorrow

MAGIC MILESTONE: Ken and Hazel Ellen will celebrate an amazing 72 years of marriage.
MAGIC MILESTONE: Ken and Hazel Ellen will celebrate an amazing 72 years of marriage. Contributed.

TOMORROW, Ken and Hazel Ellen will celebrate 72 years of marriage.

Ken and Hazel were married in All Saints Church of England, Wowan on October 25, 1945.

Hazel's sister Mavis was bridesmaid and her Uncle Bill Beaumont was best man.

The reception was held on the veranda of Hazel's parents Hugh and Kathleen Morton's house on their property.

Ken was born in Beechworth (Victoria) and lived in Murmungee, a small rural area a few kilometres away.

After their first two children Jeffrey and Gregory only survived several days, Hazel and Ken had four other children: daughters Lorraine Horn (Buderim), Carolyn (Gracemere) and Maxine Birkett (Haigslea) and son Murray (Rockhampton).

They are much loved by their 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Ken and Hazel pictured in The Morning Bulletin when celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this time 12 years ago.
Ken and Hazel pictured in The Morning Bulletin when celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this time 12 years ago. Contributed.

Ken worked hard during his married life, share farming, carting cream and then later cattle, owning a garage in partnership.

He was instrumental in starting a high school bus to Mount Morgan from Wowan, which he drove for many years.

Following this, he became a foreman foreman at Thiess's Mine at Blackwater.

When Hazel wasn't rearing her children she was supporting Ken, sewing wheat bags, running the TAB, office girl at the garage and working at the service station in Blackwater.

In her single days Hazel worked at the PCD (butter factory) at Wowan and the New Zealand Loan (Rockhampton) before joining the RAAF.

Hazel and Ken met at Charters Towers during the war. Hazel joined the WAAFs and Ken the RAAF and they were both posted to Breddan Cattle Station not far from Charters Towers.

A mate of Ken's ran the open air picture theatre and the romance was featured on the screen news several times.

Topics:  72 wedding anniversary ken and hazel ellen. wedding anniverary

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Glencore banned from disciplining picket line behaviour

Glencore banned from disciplining picket line behaviour

Fair Work Commission finds miner engaged in unfair conduct

Too many B-doubles hauling coal on highway

Clermont residents are concerned the number of trucks leaving Blair Athol is increasing from five to at least eight an hour.

Concerns dangerous highway can't handle extra coal trucks

Footballer to girlfriend: "I'm going to bury you alive"

Jacquelyn Donovan received a number of death threats from former Capras player Russell Webber during an hour long terrifying ordeal that began after Webber picked her up from a Western St address until the moment she jumped out of the moving car on Woodbury Rd.

Former Capra jailed after threatening and assaulting girlfriend

Rocky woman to make sporting history in Townsville

Belinda Sleeman has been appointed as a touch judge for Saturday's World Cup game in Townsville between Fiji and the USA.

Belinda Sleeman first woman to officiate at Rugby League World Cup

Local Partners