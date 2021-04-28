Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gracemere's Ken Dawson was the recipient of Rockhampton's first ankle replacement thanks to the help of Dr Ruth Varrall (pictured right) and Rockhampton Hospital. Photo supplied.
Gracemere's Ken Dawson was the recipient of Rockhampton's first ankle replacement thanks to the help of Dr Ruth Varrall (pictured right) and Rockhampton Hospital. Photo supplied.
News

Ken gets Rocky’s first ankle replacement

Darryn Nufer
28th Apr 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gracemere’s Ken Dawson is “walking on sunshine”, after becoming the first person in

Rockhampton to have an ankle replacement.

Six weeks ago Mr Dawson couldn’t walk without a wheely walker and now, thanks to

Rockhampton Hospital Staff Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Ruth Varrall, there’s no

stopping him.

The retired farmer said he paid the price of a busy life 20-25 years ago spent jumping on

and off trucks.

He was riddled with pain in his right ankle and couldn’t walk unassisted, but he now has a

new lease on life and he’s extremely grateful to Dr Varrall.

After a CT scan, the images were sent to the United States where templates for his shiny

new ankle were produced using a special 3D printer.

“It’s just incredible,” Mr Dawson said.

“I can’t get my head around it.”

Mr Dawson has also previously had a knee replacement (also thanks to Dr Varrall), and a

new hip.

“Apart from the fact that I couldn’t walk before and now I’m almost pain free I would never

know they were there,” he said.

“And except my one aspirin a day I haven’t even had pain killers.”

Dr Varrall is delighted to offer the service at Rockhampton Hospital, using state-of-the-art

technology from the USA.

“It’s amazing to take someone who couldn’t put one foot in front of the other and to have

him walking into my clinic room is fantastic,” she said.

“The fact that this is the only place in Rockhampton to have this procedure is something the

Base (Hospital) should be very proud of.”

Dr Varrall is the only fellowship-trained foot and ankle surgeon in Rockhampton.

“The criteria to receive an ankle replacement is quite specific,” Dr Varrall said.

“We need the right patient, and Ken was the perfect candidate. He’s slim, active and the right age.”

OTHER NEWS:

IT’S BACK: How you can score a gig at Birdsville 2021

Teen charged over crash that killed Rhys Yore

Rocky council responds to intersection safety concerns

ankle replacement ken dawson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schoolgirls rugby league comp set to kick off

        Premium Content Schoolgirls rugby league comp set to kick off

        Rugby League Eight schools represented, with games to be played in three age divisions.

        Rocky butcher advocates for 100 per cent grass fed beef

        Premium Content Rocky butcher advocates for 100 per cent grass fed beef

        Rural Currently the only stockist of Australian Certified Humane beef, Mr Robertson can...

        ‘It’s gone far too far’: Landry takes on misogynist trolls

        Premium Content ‘It’s gone far too far’: Landry takes on misogynist trolls

        News Landry claimed there was a group of older men who made “dreadful, slanderous”...

        Reopening date revealed for iconic Great Western Hotel

        Premium Content Reopening date revealed for iconic Great Western Hotel

        Business The new leasees have a big focus on food and hope to become to the best place in...