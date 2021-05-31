Menu
A 71-year-old Kenilworth man has died after a crash on the Sunshine Coast last Thursday. Picture: Marilyn Beale.
News

Kenilworth man dies in hospital after hinterland smash

Natalie Wynne
31st May 2021 9:46 AM
A Kenilworth man has died after he had to be cut from his vehicle in a crash on the Sunshine Coast last week.

The 71-year-old passed away in the early hours of Monday with his family by his side.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Maleny Montville Road and Landsborough-Maleny Road at midday on Thursday.

The man was trapped in his dual cab ute when first responders arrived.

A 71-year-old man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition after a crash at Maleny on Thursday. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the man.

He was flown by the RACQ Life Flight Rescue helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a four-wheel drive, has been identified as a 51-year-old Sunshine Coast woman.

She was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

