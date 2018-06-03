Kenny the clydesdale has a new man to trot along with

Steve May at the reins while taking his clydesdale horses for a walk in Berserker.

ROCKHAMPTON'S beloved clydesdales, Kenny and Bailey, have a new friend.

Horse Gloria has joined the team of clydesdales and together the three horses are being trained to do the "unicorn formation”.

Owner Steve May said there was quite an art to pulling the draft horses with the carriage.

"I spent the first three or four months with other harness people around Central Queensland learning the ropes when I started, learning how you train clydesdales from long-reining to pulling tyres behind them, then onto slides and then vehicles,” he said.

In the unicorn formation, there are the two horses, Kenny and Gloria, at the back on the carriage, called the Wheelers, and at the front is the leader, who is Bailey.

Steve has also bought another horse, Finlay, who is yet to be trained.

When Finlay joins in, it will a Four in Hand or Team of Four, with two wheelers and two leaders.

"It's a little easier to drive than this because poor old Bailey out there in no man's land has no other horses to support him,” Steve said.

Steve recently expanded into a venture with the Heritage Hotel to offer a Ride and Dine service, where the guests can have a meal and drinks while enjoying a ride in the carriage.

"Everyone thought it was a great idea but as of yet we still haven't had anyone book,” he said.

In more exciting news for the coming months, Steve had ordered a 12-seater carriage and a pumpkin Cinderella style carriage from Poland.

"If someone wants to book a massive wedding, we can take the bride and the father of the bride and take bridal party in another,” he said.

But with having four horses now, Steve is asking for more support from locals to get behind him.

"With four horses the feed bill has quadrupled, the saying they eat like horses - they really do,” he said.

This October will be two years since Steve and Karen opened the business - it was a dream he had 23 years ago.

"It's so relaxing, harnessing horses, riding on carriages, is it the hoof beats that make it so special and the nostalgia,” he said.