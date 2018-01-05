Kenrick Tucker: 'I know it will bring tears to my eyes'

Lara Tucker will be keen to emulate the achievements of her dad Kenrick Tucker.

Chris Ison ROK120717ccycle1

CYCLING: Thirty-six years after competing at the Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Rockhampton's Kenrick Tucker will get to watch his daughter Lara experience the same incredible sporting high.

Lara will pilot for 2016 world champion and Paralympic bronze medallist Jessica Gallagher in track cycling at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

They booked their Games berth with wins in both the 1km time trial and the tandem sprint at the Cycling Australia Para-Cycling track National Championships in Sydney in December.

Jessica Gallagher (left) and Lara Tucker with one of the gold medals they won at Cycling Australia's Para-Cycling track National Championships in Sydney. John Veage/Cycling Australia

The pair will enjoy the ultimate preparation for the Games, representing Australia at the 2018 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio De Janeiro from March 22-25.

Lara teamed up with Jessica, who is legally blind, just four months ago and made the move to Melbourne so together they could develop the trust and teamwork that is so vital on the tandem bike.

Kenrick will be there to witness Lara's greatest sporting moment as she takes to the track at the Anna Meares Velodrome in April.

There is also a beautiful symmetry to the story - Kenrick was 18 when he rode at his first Commonwealth Games in Edmonton in 1978 and Lara, too, will be 18 when she makes her Games debut.

Rockhampton's Lara Tucker and Paralympic bronze medallist Jessica Gallagher are proving a formidable combination on the tandem bike. John Veage/Cycling Australia

"It is amazing,” Kenrick said.

"I know it will bring tears to my eyes when I see her out there.

"I'm just so proud of her.

"It will be something special, and it really is one of those things that money cannot buy.”

Lara enjoyed a stand-out 2017, becoming the first cyclist to sweep the sprint events at a single national championships when she won four gold in the under-19 sprint, keirin, 500m time trial and team sprint.

Rockhampton's Lara Tucker with the four gold medals she won at the national championships. Cycling Australia

She also finished fifth in the sprint at the 2017 UCI Junior World Championships in Italy in August.

Kenrick, who won gold at consecutive Commonwealth Games, said it would be wonderful for Lara to compete at the international event in her home state and experience the euphoria of a parochial home crowd.

While he can lay claim to a host of incredible titles including dual Olympian and 10-time Australian champion, Kenrick rates his gold medal at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane among his most special.

"Racing in my home state and representing my country was probably the highlight of my career,” he said.

"I was supposed to ride two events but I had glandular fever but I still rode the 1000m sprint and still managed to win it,” Kenrick said.