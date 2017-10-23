Keppel baby watch is over as Lauga welcomes daughter to the world

Britanny Lauga still at work at a press conference in Rockhampton on her due date.

KEPPEL constituents are now off baby watch as the Member for Parliament have birth to a healthy baby girl.

Brittany and Wayne Lauga are pleased to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Odette Mary Lauga.

Odette, Brittany and Wayne's first child, was born on October 19 at 1:16am and is a healthy 3.34kg.

"Odette is only five days old but already she has brought us so much joy, love and smiles. We couldn't be happier," Mrs Lauga said.

Brittany and Wayne would like to thank the Mater hospital's staff, midwives and obstetrician Dr Akash Roopnarinesingh.

"Wayne and I are most grateful to everyone who has offered their support and congratulations," she said.

"We are finding a routine with our beautiful girl and arriving home today is another step forward.

"I've worked as long and hard as I could before the birth, and intend to settle in for a few days before getting back to work."

Mrs Lauga said becoming a mother has broadened her appreciation of other families and the challenges they face.

"This is a wonderful new world for us. We are so excited to have our little girl home and to start our new journey as a family."