Keppel Bay Sailing Club to see multi-million dollar upgrade

REGION GAME-CHANGER: An artist's impression of the proposed Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub.

MEMBER for Capricornia Michelle Landry is throwing her support behind the proposed Keppel Bay Sailing Club $65million sporting, tourism and events hub in Yeppoon and Senator Matt Canavan is right there supporting her every step of the way.

Ms Landry said the proposed redevelopment would create enormous flow-on benefits for the entire region.

"This is a high-priority project that will bring huge economic benefits across the board,” Ms Landry said.

"I have had discussion with the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and been lobbying ministers to see this project come to fruition.

Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Keppel Bay Sailing Club director Sandra Byrt and Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll are all keen to see the shovel-ready project go ahead. Trish Bowman

"The project is ready to go so I will continue to lobby to help Keppel Bay Sailing Club to find the funding to get it up and going.

"It is estimated the project will take up to two years to complete so the sooner we get the ball rolling, the sooner the region can enjoy the flow-on effects that will come from such a major drawcard on the Capricorn Coast.”

KBSC director Sandra Byrt said the proposed Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub would include a 1000-seat convention centre, accommodation, retail, sky walk link and parking that would be a game-changer for the region.

"We are now seeking funding for the project through the Federal Building Better Regions fund, we will also seek State Government funding and will finance the remainder of the project ourselves,” Ms Byrt said.

"This project is a game-changer for not just the Capricorn Coast but for the entire region. It will enable us to attract a much greater level of activity for the Coast with conferences, sporting regattas, meetings and corporate events.

"We have met with all departments of both State and Federal Government in a bid to demonstrate just how important this project is for the region. We are also encouraging the community to support the project that will bring more employment to the region both during the construction process and after it is built.”

The Economic Impact Assessment estimated the project would create 71 direct full-time equivalent jobs and 113 indirect jobs during construction.

Once operational, the sporting hub would create 29 direct and 12 indirect new full-time equivalent jobs.

The project would generate annually a net increase of 24,500 visitors' nights, equating to a boost of $8.2 million in the local economy annually.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll said the plan was a boon for the entire region.

"The construction of a purpose-built convention centre with the capacity to hold up to 1000 people has been identified as one of our regional priority projects since Capricorn Enterprise was formed in 2010,” Ms Carroll said.

"The visitor economy to our region is reliant upon both holiday and business travellers.

"In order for us to attract more business travellers to the Capricorn Coast who then become holiday travellers, we need a business convention centre on the Coast.

"The economic uplift of the $53million town centre and foreshore revitalisation is a prime example of where public sector investment attracts private sector investment.”

The proposed Keppel Bay Convention and Sporting Hub has also received support from Mayor Bill Ludwig and State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.