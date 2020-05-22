Keppel candidate calls for lifting restrictions, opening borders

ECONOMIC CONCERNS: One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is pressuring the Queensland Government to lift their COVID-19 restrictions and reopen the border to get Rosslyn Bay Marina bustling again.

ECONOMIC CONCERNS: One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is pressuring the Queensland Government to lift their COVID-19 restrictions and reopen the border to get Rosslyn Bay Marina bustling again.

ROSSLYN Bay’s normally bustling 500 berth marina sits eerily quiet due to the COVID-19 restrictions and Queensland’s border closure. One Nation’s Keppel candidate Wade Rothery wants the Queensland Government to stop delaying lifting restrictions he claimed were ruining CQ’s tourism and businesses.

With waterways restricted in the same manner as roads, he said the region was missing out of hundreds of thousands of dollars normally injected into Yeppoon and Emu Park from boaties who would dock at Keppel Bay Marina and venture across coastal towns.

“What the Premier fails to comprehend is that these marinas continue to incur rates and everyday operational costs to keep them going, yet they have no income to support the enormous overheads,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said her government’s priority was the health of Queenslanders and it continued to act on expert health advice.

She said until cases were brought under control in other states, restrictions would continue to be reviewed monthly.

“I am confident in the Border Restrictions Direction which were based on the expert advice of the Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeanette Young,” Ms Lauga said.

URGING PATIENCE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said her government was following expert health advice and was continually reviewing the option of reopening of our border to interstate visitors.

“I am acutely aware these restrictions have helped to keep community transmissions much lower than in other states, and have enabled many other restrictions in Queensland to be eased earlier than expected.

“It’s obvious the community transmissions are still much more of an issue in NSW and Victoria than in Queensland.

“The Queensland roadmap to easing restrictions says allowing full interstate travel is subject to review, and will be reviewed at the end of every month.

“For more specific and up-to-date information about the CHO’s public health directions I would advise you to go to www.health.qld.gov.au.”

Mr Rothery said his party’s leader Senator Hanson had already flagged a High Court challenge against the Queensland Premier and her government. He said the sensible choice for Premier Palaszczuk would be to avoid the courts and just re-open Queensland.

“Why is the Labor government hellbent on keeping the state closed when the country had just nine intensive care cases and a total of 43 admitted to hospital as of Wednesday,” he said.

“The restrictions are hurting businesses.”