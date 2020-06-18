Keppel candidate opposes ‘talkfest’ on CQ’s dangerous road

ROAD CRITICISM: The LNP's candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot wants to see an end to time consuming discussions and for work to commence on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd upgrade.

ANXIOUS to ensure the treacherous Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd did not claim any more lives, the LNP’s candidate for Keppel has ratcheted up the pressure on the Queensland Government to get construction started sooner on a long awaited safety upgrade.

Estimated to cost a total of $200 million to entirely upgrade and duplicate the stretch of road which has claimed 20 lives in past years, both the State and Federal Governments have committed $80 million towards the project.

Transport and Main Roads’ planners concluded the road would need to be duplicated in three stages with stage one a 5km stretch between Tanby Rd and Neils Rd, stage two about 2.3km between Neils Rd and Mulara and stage three, a 14.2km section from Mulara to Ironpot.

To determine which stretch of road the public regarded as the greatest priority, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said public consultation would open next month.

ROAD UPGRADE: Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed the three sections of the Rockhampton to Yeppoon road that could be upgraded to dual carriageways.

LNP’s Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot objected to the delay to the start of roadworks saying if Ms Lauga “had done her job, she’d already know what section of the Rockhampton to Yeppoon upgrade people want done first”.

“The community should be consulted, but it should have been done before now. We need the upgrade underway now, not kicked into the long grass while Labor has another talkfest,” Mr de Groot said.

“How many more people will be killed because of Labor’s delay?”

He said this was another reason why a change of government was needed.

“Palaszczuk and Labor have had six years to get this work done and all we have had is more car accidents,” he said.

“An LNP Government will get on with the job of building the upgrade.”

Ms Lauga responded saying Mr de Groot was being negative for the sake of being negative.

ROAD UPGRADE: Queensland Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga are keen to see work start on upgrading the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd after the public were consulted.

“The LNP’s candidate clearly has no idea about how important Yeppoon-Rocky Road is to locals, tourists and our economy,” Ms Lauga said.

“I personally fought for Federal Labor’s commitment to funding Yeppoon-Rocky Road in 2019. The Federal LNP then matched Labor’s funding.

“I also fought for the State Government to put money on the table and I’m proud that as a result of my advocacy, $80 million is now on the table to improve Yeppoon-Rocky Road.”

Ms Lauga said they were getting ready to start consultation because she wanted the community to have a say on where this $80 million should be invested.

“The LNP’s Federal Member (for Caprcornia) Michelle Landry also agrees the community should be consulted about how this money should be invested,” she said.

“The odd one out here is Adrian de Groot. Mr de Groot is either not telling the truth, or is ignorant of the fact that federal funding doesn’t flow for this project until 2021-22 at the earliest.

“We are working with Federal Government to release some of that funding earlier, but instead of ignorantly mouthing off about delays on our side, Mr de Groot might want to check the long grass in his own backyard.”

Michelle Landry has announced $64 million in federal funding for the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road Duplication.

After hearing and seeing the heartbreaking loss of life from road fatalities, and being daily commuter on the road herself, Ms Landry said she has lobbied hard for works to be done.

“I was not pressured to match Federal Labor’s commitment and it’s a low blow by the Member for Keppel to insinuate that,” Ms Landry said.

“The Australian and Queensland governments have committed $80 million to the Yeppoon Road Duplication project on an 80:20 basis ($64 million from the Australian Government and $16 million from the Queensland Government).

“The last time I had spoken to the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads they had advised me that planning was still underway but just recently the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads provided the Commonwealth Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications with early planning approval documentations which is currently under assessment.”

Ms Landry said the ­objective of the project was to improve the safety of road users, and increase traffic capacity, on Yeppoon Road from the end of the existing rural four lane divided road in the vicinity of Ironpot Road intersection to Tanby Roundabout in Yeppoon.

“The scoping phase of the project will investigate options for numerous different types of upgrades which includes duplication, and the full scope of the $80 million Yeppoon Road Upgrade project will be confirmed through this scoping phase,” she said.

“Construction for the project is expected to run from early 2023 to mid-2025.”

Repeating the words said by the Premier last week, Ms Lauga said the region was witnessing a river of roads investment with more than $1.4 billion slated for local roads.

“There’s a solid pipeline of projects with $157 million Rockhampton Northern Access upgrade and $79 million Capricorn Highway duplication happening right now, and the $1 billion ring road project to follow,” she said.

People will be able to have their say on the road upgrade next month at www.tmr.qld.gov.au.