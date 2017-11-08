Keppel candidate vows $100k transport upgrade

PUBLIC transport is on Peter Blundell's radar as he announces a $100,000 contribution to improving reliable roadworks.

The LNP candidate for Keppel vowed he has listened to the people of North Rockhampton and has committed to providing the funding for three new bus shelters.

"I've heard their frustration that nothing is being done to fix traffic management around the school and Pilbeam Drive,” he said.

Mr Blundell said as a result of the progressive developments of the Mt Archer Activation Masterplan, public usage of the area has increased.

LNP candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell weighs in on transport. Trish Bowman

"It is envisaged that this usage will continue to grow,” he said.

"Investment in public transport infrastructure is essential to ensure a safe bus network that provides easily accessible transport options for all sections of the community.”

He said the accessible public transport would help alleviate parking congestion by offering another option to visit the area.

"Delivering better public transport infrastructure forms a key element of LNP Policy, to build safe and liveable communities,” he said.

Mr Blundell said that the project would form the first stage of infrastructure upgrades in North Rockhampton.

Despite Mr Blundells promises, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga called out the LNP candidate for making vows that were already under construction.

Mrs Lauga said she secured the $290,000 investment in the last state election budget to provide schools with shade shelters in bus zones.

She said Mr Blundell was out of touch with the Keppel community.

"I think the people of Keppel deserve better and would expect Mr Blundell to get the basics right,” she said.

"He has obviously not spoken to the school leaders or properly costed this commitment.”