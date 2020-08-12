Menu
LNP candidate for Keppel, Adrian de Groot.
Health

Keppel candidates clash on health care

Timothy Cox
12th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
ADRIAN de Groot, the LNP’s candidate for the seat of Keppel, said this week that, if elected, he would shift health care towards the private sector and cut waiting lists; but incumbent Brittany Lauga has accused him of misleading voters with inaccurate data.

Mr Groot, up for election this October, said that in office he would focus on reducing hospital waiting lists and the use of methamphetamines in Keppel.

“Waiting lists have blown out under Labor and they have no plan to fix it, and Queensland needs strong leadership and action on this issue,” he said.

“Our hard-working nurses, doctors, midwives and paramedics need more help on the frontline to improve patient care.”

He said his party plans to “manage the state’s finances and partner with the private sector to slash elective surgery waiting lists”.

“Queensland should have a world class health system and people should get surgery within clinically-recommended times,” Mr de Groot said.

But Ms Lauga replied that the LNP has a “responsibility to the public to use data truthfully”.

She said 97.4 per cent of elective surgery patients were seen within clinically-recommended times in February this year.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
“By the time the Palaszczuk Government came to office,” Ms Lauga said, “there were more than 104,000 Queenslanders waiting longer than clinically recommended for a specialist outpatient appointment.

“That’s 104,000 Queenslanders waiting on the ‘wait list for the wait list’.

“The LNP have a horrible record when it comes to health services and they only have one plan for Queensland’s health services: it’s to cut services and staff.”

Ms Lauga said the current State Government would start building a drug rehabilitation centre in North Rockhampton this year.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted One Nation’s choice for Keppel, Wade Rothery, for comment.

