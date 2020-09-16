Menu
Adrian de Groot at the Emu Park Men's Shed.
Keppel candidates exchange Men’s Shed credentials

Timothy Cox
16th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot announced this week that if successful at the state election in October, he would provide $25,000 for the Emu Park Men’s Shed, but Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has responded to his promise with scepticism.

Mr de Groot said his commitment would help construct a building extension to better store equipment against the elements.

Last month Mr de Groot also pledged $100,000 for the Cockscomb Veterans Bush retreat.

He said that organisations such as Men’s Sheds provide valuable support for all members.

“I am proud to support the people and organisations that make Keppel a safer and stronger community,” Mr de Groot said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
Ms Lauga responded that she had been the patron of the Emu Park Men’s Shed for several years and had advocated on behalf of the Shed’s members on many occasions.

She said she regularly visited and made plans with the Rockhampton Men’s Shed and veterans involved in the Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat.

“What I will ask Mr de Groot and Deb Frecklington,” she said, “is what are they going to cut to deliver this funding?

“The LNP can’t make $23 billion of unfunded election commitments without cutting services, sacking staff or selling assets.

“It’s very easy in Opposition to make promises you can’t keep, and the LNP would have to cut something from somewhere else to pay for their promises.”

The Emu Park Men’s shed was contacted for comment.

cockscomb veteran retreat emu park men's shed rockhampton men's shed state election 2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

