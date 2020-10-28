Keppel candidates on their health care priorities

Keppel candidates discuss health care needs in their electorate.

Keppel candidates discuss health care needs in their electorate.

EVERY election The Morning Bulletin provides candidates the opportunity to inform voters about how they would address the region’s key issues.

From road safety to health care and crime, here’s where you can learn more about your local candidate’s take on five pressing issues.

A new question and answer will be revealed daily over the course of this week - see Monday’s article here.

Any excluded candidates did not respond in time for publication.

--

What would you like to see improved regarding health care in the Keppel region? Please explain your priorities and any funding promises your party might have made.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

Brittany Lauga – Australian Labor Party (incumbent)

The Palaszczuk Labor Government has a proven record delivering more and better health care for people in Keppel.

We built and opened the $25.5 million Rockhampton Hospital Carpark, creating 75 construction jobs, to make is easier for patients, staff and visitors to come to the hospital. And invested $2.5 million in Rockhampton Hospital’s Cardiac Care Unit, creating 12 cardiac beds.

We’re building the $14.3 million Rockhampton Residential Rehab Centre that will create 50 construction jobs and help those who need it get the care they need.

We’re also investing $6.85 million in the Rockhampton Ambulance Station and Operations Centre expansion because our ambos deserve better facilities.

A re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government will continue to invest in more services so less people in our community have to travel down south for care.

We’ve committed $18.2 million to deliver a new cardiac hybrid theatre to provide access to Level 5 Cardiac diagnostic, implantation and interventional services and decrease the number of people transferred to Brisbane or Townsville for care.

$12.8 million for an expansion and refurbishment of the mental health ward, adding an extra six beds and improving the mental health care given to Central Queenslanders.

We’re also investing $5.5 million to replace and expand the North Rockhampton Ambulance Station.

Since 2015 we’ve hired 114 more doctors and 265 more nurses and midwives in Central Queensland.

And we will hire even more frontline health staff in Central Queensland including 285 nurses, 47 doctors and 47 health professionals.

The Palaszczuk Labor Government has worked hard to take care of Queenslanders during the global COVID pandemic. We opened a fever clinic at Yeppoon Hospital, kept elderly residents safe at North Rockhampton Nursing Home and kept Queenslanders safe despite the LNP calling for the borders to be closed 64 times.

If it were up to the LNP, our borders would have opened just before Victoria’s second wave which would have seen Queensland go back into lockdown and businesses closed.

The LNP sacked 197 staff from Central Queensland’s hospitals, including 41 nurses when they were in government.

The LNP candidate for Keppel needs to explain how many more staff they plan to cut to meet their unachievable surplus target.

They only way they can meet a surplus in four years is to cut services and sack frontline workers.

LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian De Groot and LNP leader Deb Frecklington. NCA NewsWire/Sarah Marshall

Adrian de Groot – LNP

Almost 2000 people are on the surgery waiting list under the Labor Government’s failed health system.

The LNP will spend $10.7 million to clear that backlog, so that those people can get their surgery on time.

Informed Medical Options Party Keppel candidate Paula Ganfield.

Paula Ganfield – Informed Medical Options Party

Remove all the No Jab No Pay/Play policies, so parents are no longer penalised for their choices. Following this, we will seek financial compensation for all Australians affected by these policies.

Amend all state and federal laws to include vaccine conscientious objection exemptions for the purpose of enrolment in childcare and early education services. Amend all relevant Centrelink legislation to include conscientious objection to vaccination.

Establish independent, randomised, quality laboratory testing on all vaccines used in Australia.

Improve the Australian vaccine adverse event reporting system.

Insist NCIRS provide research on the health of children as a result of vaccination, particularly long-term.

Conduct a study comparing the health of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children in Australia.

Make legal aid available for litigation against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine damage.

Ensure full informed consent is provided by all doctors, before performing vaccination, for both risks and benefits.

Increase the options available on government Vaccination Medical Exemption Forms.

Establish a Royal Commission into the claims that Australian families have had their children damaged or killed as a result of vaccinations.

Request large, long-term, double-blind, random controlled trials on all pre-licensed vaccines used in Australia.

Advocate for natural and midwife-assisted birth.

Protect the right of every parent to choose not to vaccinate their child.

Defend the right for Australian’s to choose traditional and natural therapies.

Legalise medicinal cannabis in all states.

Promote organic food and farming.

Promote GMO-free food and labelling.

Develop alternate options for psychiatric healthcare, instead of psychiatric drugs. This particularly needs to be offered when people are placed in psychiatric facilities for extended care and assessment.

Remove any ties between Australia and World Health Organisation.

Remove fluoride from all Australian water supplies.

The QLD government currently have a bill in place to allow full-term abortion. We oppose this bill and will seek to remove it as a priority as soon as we are elected into parliament, with the intention to review all abortion laws.

We will seek to ban the use of human foetal organs for scientific experiments, medical testing and its inclusion in all products.

Ban 5G until independent studies have been done and safety levels assessed on human, animal health and the environment.