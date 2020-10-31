Keppel candidates outline election promises

KEPPEL CANDIDATES: Labor's Brittany Lauga, LNP's Adrian de Groot, LCQ's Jimmy Dockery, UAP's Nikki Smeltz, ONP's Wade Rothery, IMOP's Paula Ganfield and The Greens' Clancy Mullbrick are contesting the seat of Keppel in the 2020 Queensland Election.

EVERY election The Morning Bulletin provides candidates the opportunity to inform voters about how they would deal with the region’s key issues.

In the week preceding today’s election, we spoke to candidates to get their takes on five pressing issues in the Keppel electorate.

To conclude that coverage, we requested summaries of each candidate’s election promises.

Anyone excluded did not respond in time for publication.

Brittany Lauga – Australian Labor Party (incumbent)

Labor's candidate for Keppel Brittany Lauga

– A new and expanded North Rockhampton Ambulance Station.

– Eight new renal dialysis chairs at the Capricorn Coast Hospital.

– More than 450 new teachers and over 100 new teacher aides will be employed in the Central Queensland Region.

– Free TAFE and free apprenticeships for under 25s.

– $19 million Emu Park-Rocky Road upgrades including overtaking lanes and other priority safety and capacity improvements.

– $18.2 million to deliver a new cardiac hybrid theatre at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

– $2 million upgrade to Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour for better facilities for local boaties and tourists accessing the southern Great Barrier Reef.

– New clubhouse, unisex dressing sheds/toilets, canteen and referee’s room for Cap Coast Brothers JRLFC at St. Brendan’s College.

– 150 extra police personnel and a mobile police beat for the Central Region.

– $2.3 million to upgrade Norman Road.

– Hire more frontline health staff in Central Queensland including 285 nurses, 47 doctors and 47 health professionals.

– Eight additional frontline Labour Hire Compliance inspectors for regional Queensland

$500,000 for increased capacity at Taranganba SS OSHC.

– Essential upgrades to Yeppoon and North Rockhampton State High Schools.

– $12.8 million for an expansion and refurbishment of the mental health ward at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

– 15 per cent cut in irrigation water charges from state-owned irrigation schemes and a 50 per cent cut for fruit and vegetable growers.

– Four additional firefighters allocated to Rockhampton region.

– Made in Queensland and Manufacturing Hubs Grants.

– $35.2 million to provide a purse for prize money and maintenance of tracks and facilities at country racetracks.

– $150 FairPlay vouchers to cover sign on costs for kids sport.

– Multimillion-dollar upgrades to Emu Park, Farnborough, Keppel Sands, Mount Archer, Taranganba & Yeppoon State Schools.

Adrian de Groot – LNP

LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot

– Everybody who has registered their car will get a $300 refund before Christmas – that’s a $27.2 million dollar boost for businesses right when they need it most in Rockhampton and Livingstone shire.

– An LNP government will spend $25 million on Great Keppel Island – to upgrade common user infrastructure and get talks restarted on the future of the resort.

– An LNP government will also invest $10 million to create a Convention Centre and Sports Hub at Keppel Bay Sailing Club – giving tourists another reason to spend time and money right here in Keppel. We estimate almost 600 jobs will be created by the investment – that’s local people working and growing our economy.

– The LNP has also committed $50 million to a destination tourism marketing blitz to regain our status as a premier tourism destination and encourage more people to visit this wonderful region.

– The Rural Fire Brigade will get six new trucks, and $70,000 worth of new equipment as part of an $850,000 grant.

– The LNP has promised $50,000 to refurbish the Nerimbera Football Club, $25,000 to expand the Men’s Shed at Emu Park, and $100,000 to the Cockscomb Veterans’ Bush Retreat to help our defence and emergency services personnel.

– There will be $50,000 for the Bluebirds Sports Club grandstands, $50,000 for grandstands at the Seagulls Rugby League club, and $10,000 for the Yeppoon Swans AFL Club.

Paula Ganfield – Informed Medical Options Party

Keppel candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party Paula Ganfield.

– Protecting our freedom of choice. Medically, environmentally and

ethically this is my promise as an advocate for a free and healthy

democratic Keppel community.

– No Mandatory Vaccination

– Removal of No Jab No Pay/Play policies

– Halt 5G until proven safe

– No Full Term Abortion; removal of Full Term Abortion Bill that Labor brought

in in 2018.