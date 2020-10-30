Keppel candidates reveal plans to drive down crime

KEPPEL CANDIDATES: Labor's Brittany Lauga, LNP's Adrian de Groot, LCQ's Jimmy Dockery, UAP's Nikki Smeltz, ONP's Wade Rothery, IMOP's Paula Ganfield and The Greens' Clancy Mullbrick are contesting the seat of Keppel in the 2020 Queensland Election.

EVERY election The Morning Bulletin provides candidates the opportunity to inform voters about how they would address the region’s key issues.

From road safety to health care and crime, here’s where you can learn more about your local candidates’ take on five pressing issues.

Any excluded candidates did not respond in time for publication.

Today’s question is:

“Please explain your plans to address Keppel’s crime problem and whether you had any ideas regarding modifications to the judicial system.”

Brittany Lauga – Australian Labor Party (incumbent)

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

“Major centres like Rockhampton will benefit from the Palaszczuk Government’s historic investment in community safety by delivering an extra 2,025 police personnel across Queensland.

It will mean at least an extra 150 police personnel will be deployed to each police region across the state, including the region Rockhampton is part of.

In addition, the Palaszczuk Government will deliver 25 mobile police beats across Queensland.

At least one of these new mobile beats will be deployed to the Rockhampton area.

The package of investments was a game-changer when it comes to policing in Queensland.

Not in three decades have we seen an investment in so many extra police. And the investment in mobile police beats is a perfect fit with the Queensland Police Service’s embrace of a mobile, agile policing philosophy.

Mobile police beats are the hallmark of a modern, agile, proactive police service.

These mobile police vans will take police into the heart of the community so that people see more police, more often.

These investments are not just designed to give the Queensland Police Service an enhanced capability to investigate crime and arrest offenders, but it also aims to deliver police an even greater ability to disrupt and prevent crime.

Disruption and prevention are the future of crime-fighting.

I am very proud that Labor has made this commitment to the people of Queensland.

Make no mistake, this is an historic investment in community safety, in Central Queensland.

Latest data for Rockhampton region shows there has been a 40 per cent drop in the number of offences by 10 to 17-year-olds

There has been a 32 per cent drop in the number of youth offenders with at least one charged offence.

In the Rockhampton area, 10 per cent of repeat young offenders commit 55 per cent of youth crime – this hard-core 10 per cent is the target of the Palaszczuk Government’s Five-Point Plan which includes 24/7 Co-responder strike teams.

Co-responder strike teams include Police, Youth Justice and Non-Government Organisation (NGO) workers in the same patrol car, the strike team’s focus on early intervention includes referrals to Government and NGO agencies for assistance with matters such as health care.”

Adrian de Groot – LNP

LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot and LNP leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Sarah Marshall

“There’s no doubt Keppel residents know that crime is out of control.

Only the LNP has a plan to introduce tough laws so the hardworking police have the tools they need to put offenders behind bars and keep them there.

We will stop Labor’s soft on crime approach, where criminals are caught and released without consequences for their actions.”

Wade Rothery – One Nation

Pauline Hanson and One Nation Keppel candidate Wade Rothery.

“Crime continues to grow across Keppel and greater Queensland because politicians aren’t tough enough on criminals - 542,986 Queensland offences were recorded in 2019, with just 101 Magistrates to deal with the workload and sadly many more crimes go unreported because victims know that police resources are limited.

One Nation have committed to a 10-point plan that we feel will improve the communities safety and decrease crime through genuine deterrent methods:

– Build additional prisons and where possible, extend the capacity of the 14 existing facilities throughout the state.

– Better resource Queensland’s 131 Magistrate Courts and increase Magistrate numbers.

– Commit to building additional drug rehabilitation centres with the proceeds of drug crimes.

– Legislate a Queensland Sex Offenders public register and website.

– Establish outback and regional ‘Juvenile Boot Camps’ for young offenders.

– Fund a 24 hour staffed front counter at the Yeppoon Police Station.

– Commit to re-badging the Queensland Police Service as the “Queensland Police Force”.

– Abolish the ’No Pursuit’ policy.

– Re-establish Community Policing initiatives including Neighbourhood Watch programs in consultation with the Queensland Police Force.

– Appropriately resource frontline Police with smart devices that provide live information on suspects.

Paula Ganfield – Informed Medical Options Party

Informed Medical Options Party Keppel candidate Paula Ganfield.

“Keppel’s crime problem seems to be a product of people whom have addiction problems, children from families whom have addiction and mental illness issues or, and unemployment.

We need to set up a program that is designed to help people overcome/identify the issues that keep bringing them back into old habits.

Approaching and assisting people and families from a more holistic and supportive place with empowering them to believe they can make positive change.

If we set up a board or counsel of people from “all walks of life” and a range of ages whom were willing to share their life trials and tribulations and how they worked through their issues.

In sharing stories and experiences with troubled people convicting these crimes, backed up with programs that could give them job skills and life tools, I believe we could create change. Empowering and supporting individuals, I believe this would have a ripple effect and reduce our crime problem.

Such programs could assist the family unit and community, with teaching communities to come together and support each other.

We need more community unity, people need people for a healthy and happy life.”