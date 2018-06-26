Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club hosts CQ series this weekend

MOTOCROSS: Riders tested out Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's new track on the weekend in the club's second club day of 2018.

It was the first time the track had been open since the $40,000 renovations began.

The funding came from a combination of Livingstone Shire Council's Stronger Communities $13,000 grant, with the remainder made from sponsorship, donated materials and labour.

Some of the major sponsors included Cap Coast Land and Soil, JRT and Fleet Industries, who helped the project come to life.

There are now 40 new start gates, a new starting straight separate to the track, a 300m extension of the track, as well as upgrades on the spectator area, car park and pit areas.

"It was really good,” club president Paul Warr said of the club day.

"We saw some new faces ... and I think the other thing the renovation has done is brought spectators out and with that, memberships should grow.

"We had some really positive feedback and the riders really loved it.

"It was a great opportunity to give them a test run and do any fine tuning before we host round six of the Central Queensland Motocross Championships this weekend.”

Riders from Brisbane up to Prosperine will be travelling to the championships, with around 180 entries in total.

A number of local riders will also be competing.

"We did pretty well in the Central Queensland series and it will be great to mix it up on the home track with a couple of visitors,” Warr said.

Jacob Shields is riding in his first senior year this season and will be one to watch this weekend.

"He's probably going to be one of the front runners to represent our club this weekend,” Warr said.

Warr's son Jaymie will also compete in this weekend's round and is "looking forward to making a comeback on the home track”.

This weekend will mark over 15 years since the club was last involved in the championships.

"It's significant for our track and our club to now be back up to the standard to host such an event,” Warr said.

"It's a significant thing to be at that level.

"It will be a great day out for family.”

There will be 48 races over the weekend in four rounds and the 12 different classes.

There will be a combination of different classes including women's only, juniors and senior classes categorised by age groups and bike sizes.