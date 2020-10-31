KEPPEL DECIDES: Rolling coverage of election results

KEPPEL CANDIDATES: Labor's Brittany Lauga, LNP's Adrian de Groot, LCQ's Jimmy Dockery, UAP's Nikki Smeltz, ONP's Wade Rothery, IMOP's Paula Ganfield and The Greens' Clancy Mullbrick are contesting the seat of Keppel in the 2020 Queensland Election.

UPDATE 7.45PM: BRITTANY Lauga has extended her lead in the race for the seat of Keppel.

With 7048 votes counted, the Labor MP has 45.61 per cent of the vote, ahead of the LNP's de Groot on 25.68 per cent and One Nation's Rothery on 16.99 per cent.

The rest of the candidates are as follows: Clancy Mullbrick (The Greens) 5.33 per cent, Jimmy Dockery (Legalise Cannabis Queensland) 3.82 per cent, Paula Ganfield (IMOP) 1.73 per cent and Nikki Smeltz (Palmer United Party) 0.85 per cent.

INITIAL: THE RACE for the seat of Keppel is officially underway, with thousands of votes already counted.

Incumbent Labor MP Brittany Lauga has secured an early lead.

At 7.20pm, 4941 votes had been counted in the Keppel electorate, and Labor's Ms Lauga was off to a quick start 43.74 per cent of the vote ahead of the LNP's Adrian de Groot with 26.10 per cent and One Nation's Wade Rothery on 17.72 per cent.