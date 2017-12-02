Keppel election result expected early next week

COUNTING CONTINUES: Keppel will have to wait until next week for a formal result on the seat.

ALTHOUGH Labor's Brittany Lauga claimed victory last weekend and holds an almost unassailable lead, One Nation's Matt Loth is clinging onto faint hope of snatching an unlikely victory.

Mr Loth has held onto second place since counting begun and was 124 votes ahead of LNP's Peter Blundell at the conclusion of Friday's vote counting - with both candidates securing 25 per cent of the vote.

With second place so close, primary vote counting will continue until Tuesday when the last of the postal ballots will be accepted.

Once preferences begin to be distributed, it is expected that the majority of the Green's 6 per cent and some of the LNP's votes will help push Labor's current 43 per cent over the line.