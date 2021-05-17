Menu
FROM THE ARCHIVES: This 2016 picture shows Axel Savage (2) finding relief from the hot weather at the Keppel Kraken. File photo.
News

Keppel Kraken to get major overhaul

Darryn Nufer
17th May 2021 6:00 PM
Yeppoon’s drawcard children’s attraction, the Keppel Kraken, is getting a major overhaul.

The revamp, which got underway on Monday, May 17, will incorporate six new inground jets and more flat play areas.

Livingstone Shire Council conceded there were elements of the water play feature’s design that needed improving following public consultation.

The council launched an online survey late last year to gauge the community’s preference on a number of upgrades proposed at the precinct.

The most prominent request was for the removal of the levels of blocks that for some, were a safety concern.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland said that during the works, the water park area would be closed to the public.

“There will also be closure to some car parks at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club end,” he said.

Construction work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, June 30.

Cr Ireland thanked residents who got online and had their say on what improvements they wanted to see carried out.

“We pride ourselves on being a council that listens to our community and we’re looking forward to the delivery of the upgraded facility for visitors to enjoy,” he said.

“All residents are encouraged to jump online via our Resident Reach page to share ideas, provide feedback, or exchange views on matters that affect you and your community.”

