Keppel MP appeals for help for locked out Oaky North miners

LOCKED OUT: Striking miners near Tieri have been locked out of their workplace due to an industrial dispute.

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga has appealed for help for striking miners from Oaky North underground mine in Central Queensland near Tieri.

The mine's owners Glencore locked the employees out of the mine in response to a break down in enterprise agreement negotiations and a Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) campaign.

Mrs Lauga said the striking miners were under financial pressure and stress of being locked out of work and didn't doubt it was having an effect on their marriages and mental health.

"I am going on Saturday to visit the 190 miners at Oaky North who have been locked out of their workplace,” she said.

"This week I'm paying a visit in solidarity to the workers and I'll be taking some care packages with me to hopefully help brighten their lives during this stressful time.”

PICKETING RESOLUTELY: The picket line of Oaky North miners at Tieri. Photo: Chris Brodsky

Mrs Lauga has asked locals to consider donating to help brighten the lives of these workers and their families.

"Maybe books for their children, maybe some fresh food, anything that might bring a smile to the faces of these workers and their families,” she said

"There is a fear that the mining company's end game is to replace the permanent workforce with casual contractors ahead of their plans to shut the mine as a strategy for minimising their financial responsibilities to workers.

"Many of these 190 miners live in Keppel and drive out to Tieri for work, so these local businesses would be supporting local workers doing it tough.”

A Glencore spokesperson responded to Mrs Lauga's comments saying the CFMEU's claims about Glencore attempting to casualise the workforce were entirely misleading.

The CFMEU continues to use and mislead our Oaky North employees in pursuit of a highly political national campaign that has little to do with bargaining of a new workplace agreement at the mine.

"In fact, the union last week acknowledged that this is not a permitted matter under the Fair Work Act and in correspondence to our legal counsel wrote that 'the Union hereby withdraws any claims against [Glencore] that a ratio of direct to contractor employees form part of any enterprise agreements reached',” they said.

LOUD PROTESTS: Oaky North employees outside Glencore's Brisbane headquarters. Geoff Egan

"Our proposed Enterprise Agreement maintains Oaky North employees' attractive remuneration and heavily-subsidised accommodation, as well as their right to representation during disputes or formal consultation and access to a support person during discipline discussions.

"The CFMEU continues to ignore each of these facts and has resorted to extreme industrial action to challenge this.”

Glencore said at Oaky North, they wanted a work environment where management and employees have an open and constructive and collaborative relationship, and a safe and efficient workplace where management allocate labour as is required.

One of the locked out miners said he appreciated the actions of people like Mrs Lauga who were organising care packages for the miners or visiting the picket line to express their support.

"Any support is more than welcome, it shows we're not alone and it does lift the spirits of the fellas because they are doing it tough, they've got families to support as well,” he said.

If you are able to donate, please call Mrs Lauga's office on 49141500.