Keppel MP calls for truce to halt theft of campaign signage

SIGN PROBLEM: Following a spate of sign thefts in Keppel, Labor’s Brittany Lauga has appealed for the LNP’s Adrian de Groot, and One Nation's Wade Rothery to support her call for a truce regarding the issue.

EVERY election campaign in Central Queensland tends to be marred by allegations of sign theft with the 2020 Queensland Election sadly no exception.

Responding to concerns about the apparent absence of her campaign signage, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has posted to social media saying her team was battling to overcome sign thefts.

“I can assure you that the Labor for Keppel team of volunteers have been working hard to put these signs up on Norman Road, Yeppoon Road, Emu Park Road and Thozet Road (to name a few) but they continue to be stolen,” Ms Lauga said.

“Some within minutes after being erected and in broad daylight. It’s interesting that the other two candidates’ signs are always still standing after the vandals steal Labor’s.

“Corflutes aren’t cheap and my volunteers are becoming weary having to replace them all the time. We also spend years running raffles to fundraise for these signs.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has pleaded for the sign thefts to stop.

Ms Lauga said there needed to either be a truce on sign stealing or all candidates agreeing not to put up signs at all.

“Let’s play a fair game,” she said.

During the 2019 federal election campaign in Capricornia, cars were keyed, signs went missing, were torn down and graffitied.

One Nation’s Wade Rothery empathised with Ms Lauga’s situation given he had over 200 signs either vandalised, damaged or stolen during the 2017 election campaign.

His party were forced to conceal motion sensor cameras to keep watch on their signs.

This campaign, he said evidence had already gathered evidence of sign vandalism, which had been handed over to police.

One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is all for a solution to stop sign thefts.

“It’s a kick in the guts when I get calls from supporters saying it’s occurring,” Mr Rothery said.

“If people want to protest and send a message to political parties, I’d suggest they do it in the ballot box, not by defacing or stealing candidate signs.”

Mr Rothery said he was all for a truce if it meant that no more campaign signs were damaged or taken.

Keppel’s LNP candidate Adrian de Groot urged all supporters to “respect each other and each other’s property”.

“We’ve also had a few signs disappear,” Mr de Groot said.

“We’ve replaced them and will continue to focus on talking about our plans to get Central Queenslanders back to work.”