Keppel MP gives update on much-needed rehab centre for Rocky

Minister for Health Cameron Dick joined with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga to announcement the rehab centre for Rockhampton in November.

THE PROMISED Drug Rehabilitation Centre for Rockhampton is still in the works.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga used the centre as one of her election promises and since her re-election earlier this month, says it is still going ahead.

"Planning for the project will commence in early 2018 to determine the location and timing for the construction of the facility,” she said.

Mrs Lauga said she lobbied long and hard for the 42-bed rehabilitation centre that would cater for those with drug addictions and their families.

She said Premier Palaszczuk declared the funding largely due to Mrs Lauga's advocacy on behalf of local ice-affected families and health experts.

"The Queensland Government has committed $14.3 million over three years to fund a 42-bed residential rehabilitation facility in Rockhampton for people with problematic alcohol and other drugs substance use,” she said.

"The funding will provide additional specialist residential rehabilitation services in the Rockhampton region which has been identified as a priority area in Queensland.”

The centre will cater for various stages of rehabilitation.

"The facility will include 32 beds for residential rehabilitation, eight beds for withdrawal treatment, two family units and capacity for non-residential day programs.”