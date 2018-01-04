Keppel MP has plans of growing tourism and the local economy

GROW, grow, grow.

Keppel MP and now also Assistant Education Minister, Brittany Lauga, has released details of her plan for 2018 with a focus on growing jobs, the local economy, infrastructure and tourism.

”My number one priority for 2018 is to continue growing jobs and our local economy,” she said in a statement.

"I will be working in 2018 to encourage businesses to innovate, grow, increase their exports, buy local and employ more people.

"I look forward to the roll out of $788 million worth of infrastructure in the 2017-18 financial year in Central Queensland for vital roads, health and schools infrastructure, supporting 3,200 local jobs.

"As a result of improvements to local sporting infrastructure, we are seeing more regional, state and national sporting carnivals being held in Keppel which is, in turn, supporting our local economy.”

Tourism is also a focus as Mrs Lauga said she plans to drive record growth in tourism and investment in new job-creating industries like biofuels and renewables.

"Tourism in Central Queensland is set to boom - this year we saw international visitors to the region increase by 11% and backpackers increased by 25% as well,” she said.

The heavily contested Great Keppel Island was also mentioned in her statement, with some plans for it's future growth.

"I'm also dedicated to rolling out the $25 million worth of infrastructure on GKI such as a jetty, power, water and improved facilities for visitors,” Mrs Lauga said.

And some firm words have been given for Island owners, Tower Holdings.

"The community has been incredibly patient waiting for Tower to start work on their development,” Ms Lauga said.

"In September 2017 the Palaszczuk Government wrote to Tower Holdings and requested that they show cause.

"If Tower Holdings is unable to raise finance, it's time to give someone else the opportunity.

"It's now time for Tower to step up or step away.”

Education also has some room to grow as well, said Mrs Lauga.

"I also believe there is ample opportunity to grow the number of international students attending CQUniversity,” she said, "and there will be significant opportunities associated with the implementation of the National Disability Insurance Scheme from January 2018.”

"I look forward in 2018 to the roll out of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment of a teacher aide for every Prep class for the start of the 2018 school year.”

Reflecting on the past 12 months, Mrs Lauga further detailed her top achievements for 2017.

"This past year has been a very busy one for me, standing up and fighting for our region as your local MP,” she said.

"In the last 12 months I have fought for and delivered $7.7 million for the North Rockhampton Nursing Home; $14.2 million for a new 42 bed detox and rehabilitation facility to help people in our region addicted to ice, alcohol and other drugs; and the completion of the $53 million Yeppoon foreshore project.

"As well as installing flashing safety lights at dozens of local schools to increase the safety of our students, I'm proud to also have fought for and delivered $13.5 million in Keppel to expand and upgrade local schools.”

A main achievement Mrs Lauga spoke about was the implementation of the Buy Local policy.

"I have been a vocal advocate for Buy Local policies for many years,” she said.

"Which is why this year I was so proud to see the introduction of the Queensland Government's new Buy Local policy which will ensure that local trades and suppliers are given preference for government contracts, in turn supporting local jobs.”

Cyclone Debbie and the Fitzroy Flood that folowed afterwards was also mentioned, with praise for those who volunteered assistance.

"The response in the aftermath of Debbie and also the Fitzroy flood was swift -- thanks to the hard work of hundreds of selfless Central Queenslanders - our emergency service workers, SES, rural firies, coast guard, public servants, energy, road and rail staff, local council staff and members of the Australian Defence Force,” Mrs Lauga said.

Successfully stopping compulsory land aquisition at Shoalwater Bay, hosting a Youth Summit, supporting Aurizon workers from being sacked at the Rockhampton workshop, backing the 180 workers locked out of Oaky North and being re-elected were among the highlights listed.

On a personal note, Mrs Lauga listed one of her most important achievements in 2017, and most likely to date, was the birth of her daughter, Odette Mary.

"This year I also became a Mum after giving birth to our beautiful and clever Odette Mary Lauga in October,” she said.

"Odette has brought so much joy to our lives.

"I have a whole new appreciation of the hard work that comes with being a parent.

"It is incredibly challenging but so rewarding.”

Looking to 2018, Ms Lauga says the future is looking bright and promising.

"The unemployment rate is falling, business confidence is rising and across the state 122,500 new jobs have been created under the Palaszczuk Government,” she said.

"I'm looking forward to working with you in 2018 to make Keppel an even more prosperous place to live, work, play, run a business and raise a family.”