Keppel Sands crab racing the place to be this Saturday

12th Apr 2017 6:49 AM
John Reed with a crab at Pubtastic held at Keppel Sands Hotel.
John Reed with a crab at Pubtastic held at Keppel Sands Hotel.

IT will be John Hayden's first Pubtastic experience this weekend, but the Keppel Sands Hotel publican already has a pretty good idea of what it's all about.

Buying the pub's lease only four months ago, the man from Mt Tamborine made the sea change to the small coastal town and said he was excited to be part of the community's biggest event of the year.

"Pubtastic has been going for 30 years on every Easter Saturday...it's a huge event for the town,” he said yesterday.

"It's a very popular event, we're expecting some hundreds of people to turn out for it.

"Our caravan park is starting to fill up as well as the holiday houses, which is great to see.”

Kicking off on Saturday morning with a school fete, there will be market stalls, live entertainment and an all-day barbecue, with drawcard events in the afternoon.

"We start with the school fete that will run until midday and then we move into the back area of the pub where the local sports association organise kids races and activities,” Mr Hayden said.

"Then from about 2pm we auction the crabs and then at 3pm there will be three races with a number of crabs followed by a grand final.

"Then there will be a crab tying competition for anyone who's game enough.

"We also have John

Lever from the Koorana Crocodile Farm coming out with some tastings of croc steaks.”

With a number of quality crabs caught over the weekend in preparation for the event, Mr Hayden said he had heard plenty of stories of bitten toes during the crab tying competition.

"We get people coming from all over the area to take part which is fantastic,” he said. "We look forward to seeing the village come alive with great community spirit on the day.”

Mr Hayden said the event would continue on Sunday, with musician John Ties performing both days over the weekend.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
