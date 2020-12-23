Keppel Sands services put under the microscope

An aerial shot of the Keppel Sands township at the Capricorn Coast.

Services delivered to the coastal town of Keppel Sands have been put under the microscope after residents queried council expenditure on capital works there.

A number of people approached Livingstone Shire councillor Andrea Friend with questions at a “resident outreach” event in October, and Cr Friend went back to the authority in search of answers.

Cr Friend sought information from the council on how much money Livingstone had spent at Keppel Sands in its capital works and events budget in 2019-20.

The straight-shooting councillor also asked what money had been pledged in the current 2020-21 budget.

At last week’s general meeting, Cr Friend got answers - ones she was noticeably happy with.

“I’m very satisfied with the answers,” Cr Friend said.

“And being a ‘questions on notice’, then the whole community will be able to see what the answers are.”

Cr Andrea Friend.

Chief financial officer Andrea Ellis’s report in response to Cr Friend’s queries, detailed how upwards of $40,000 was invested into capital projects in the Keppel Sands locality in 2019-20.

They included completion of the pathway in Loaders Lane; renewal of the shelter shed at Schofield Park; replacement of barbecues at Beryl Hicks Park and Schofield Park; and an $8600-plus contribution to the Keppel Krabtastic event.

The report also outlined that in Livingstone’s 2020-21 budget, adopted in July, some $794,000 had been allocated for investment into capital projects in the Keppel Sands locality.

These projects included:

- pathway, Taylor Street – Construction of concrete shared pathway including lighting to provide safe pedestrian and cyclist connections between town activity nodes ($200,000);

- pathway, Horrie Twiner Street – construct 2.5 metre wide shared path on southern side of Roden Street, between Horrie Twiner Street and 14 Roden Street ($150,000);

- upgrade existing beach access KS1 ($20,000);

- Keppel Sands caravan park caretaker’s residence and treatment plant upgrade ($330,000);

- Keppel Sands caravan park pump controllers – replacement and upgrade of the three pump controllers on the Rhizopod system with upgraded new units in stainless steel boxes ($24,000);

- Keppel Sands water booster pump station – increase pressure and flow capability for firefighting purposes and provide duplication of existing pump for network reliability ($70,000); and

- Keppel Krabtastic event - $10,000 is reserved for the event in sponsorship, plus in-kind support. Officers have advised they have received verbal communication from the committee indicating the event is unlikely to proceed in the current financial year.

Led by Cr Friend, councillors endorsed Ms Ellis’s report.

