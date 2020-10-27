Menu
Proposed new signage for the GKI Hideaway boardwalk trail
News

Keppel Turtle Fund proposes new education trail

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
27th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
REPRESENTATIVES of the Keppel Turtle Fund welcomed guests to Great Keppel Island on Thursday, to showcase a proposed trail which will provide tourists with information about the local marine life.

Chairperson Denise Weisse spoke to stakeholders about the Fund – which became a ‘not for profit’ charity in 2017 – and its first of several projects, a Marine Environmental Awareness/Education Trail.

The trail would have a series of interpretive signs with information on marine turtles, marine life, coral, reef, sea birds, shells, how to protect them, safe snorkelling and reef smart practices so that future generations can enjoy the reef.

Bill Gannon shows the signage concept during the Keppel Turtle stakeholders' visit
This information will be provided by Dr Alison Jones, Great Barrier Reef Marine Parks Authority (GBRMPA), Fitzroy Basin Association and other government sources.

The KTF has contracted industrial designers Bill and Luke Gannon to provide project management as well as design work for this project.

All the planning, design, fabrication and installation of the panels will be conducted by local companies.

The graphic designer, Michelle Black is well known in the region and has previously provided products for the Fitzroy Basin Association.

The aluminium signs, 13 in all, will use QR scan codes to provide references to further information.

This trail will be located within the grounds and boardwalk of the GKI Hideaway resort because of issues faced in constructing signs on crown land, such as insurance and approvals.

Bill Gannon shows the signage concept during the Keppel Turtle stakeholders' visit
GKI Hideaway also provides visitors with Marine Park Authority information such as zoning maps, and its gift shop raises funds for the Turtle Fund.

The stakeholders who attended on Thursday included representatives from Livingstone Council, the Marine Park Authority and Fitzroy Basin Association, as well as from Bendigo Bank and GKI Hideaway both of which provide the Fund with financial support.

They had an adventurous return to the mainland after they had to wade out to the Keppel Dive inflatable, after very low tides prevented the ferry from using the gangplank.

All donations to support this project are welcome. If you wish to make a donation, please email Mark at info@keppelturtlefund.com.au with the details.

