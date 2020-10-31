Keppel voters say Covid hasn’t changed their choices

Brittany Lauga (with daughter Odette) at the Mt Archer School polling booth Saturday morning

It was “voting as usual” for most the residents leaving the Mt Archer State School, where Brittany Lauga MP cast her ballot.

Dozens of voters leaving the polling station said Covid-19 and border closures had no impact on who they voted for in 2020.

“If anything it confirmed our allegiance,” said two pensioners.

Brittany Lauga (with daughter Odette and Mum Sharon) at the Mt Archer School polling booth Saturday morning

“We’re happy the State Government put lives ahead of dollars, and kept the borders closed.”

Another gentleman was unimpressed by the choice of candidates.

“They’re all talk and they’re all in it for themselves,” he said.

The main concern, at Mt Archer State School, seemed to be shifting electoral boundaries.

“I live right up the street so how am I part of the Keppel electorate?” asked one resident.

“And I registered for a postal vote but it never turned up.”

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/where-to-vote-around-central-queensland-today/4130006/