KEPPEL VOTES: Rolling election coverage

VOTING DAY: Keppel's Greens candidate Clancy Mullbrick lodging his vote.
VOTING DAY: Keppel's Greens candidate Clancy Mullbrick lodging his vote. Contributed
Leighton Smith
Michelle Gately
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by , and

5.48PM: WITH the polling booths due to close shortly, here's an update on what some of the Keppel candidates have had to say about how their election days have gone.

Matt Loth - One Nation candidate:

 

VOTING DAY: Keppel's One Nation candidate Matt Loth has had a good day.
VOTING DAY: Keppel's One Nation candidate Matt Loth has had a good day. Contributed

"Today has been interesting there is a strong clear message from the community they want change," Mr Loth said.

"My confidence is in my work and preparation.

"In regards to the result no one will know until it is all over and ever vote counted.

"Anyone who thinks the seat of Keppel is easy to bag is kidding themselves."

Clancy Mullbrick - Greens candidate:

"Spent the day at my old high school," Mr Mullbrick said.

 

VOTING DAY: Keppel's Greens candidate Clancy Mullbrick lodging his vote.
VOTING DAY: Keppel's Greens candidate Clancy Mullbrick lodging his vote. Contributed
VOTING DAY: Keppel's Greens candidate Clancy Mullbrick lodging his vote.
VOTING DAY: Keppel's Greens candidate Clancy Mullbrick lodging his vote. Contributed

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
