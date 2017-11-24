Keppel's candidates map out their election promises

WITH the state election only one sleep away, now is a great time to go through the full list of election promises from each of Keppel's candidates.
READ: Rockhampton and Keppel candidates make their final pitches
Peter Blundell - LNP:
Our commitments to Central Queensland are part of a bigger picture plan to deliver improved infrastructure, reduce living costs, create jobs, provide cheaper electricity, and support community-led projects. We will also provide additional support across frontline public sector services including health, education and police.
- $130 million for construction of Rookwood Weir, a project that will provide up to 2500 jobs, secure water supply for Livingstone, Rockhampton and Gladstone and help transform the region's agriculture sector.
- Collaboration with Rockhampton Regional Council and the Department of Transport to solve traffic congestion issues around Frenchville School - the largest primary school in Rocky.
- Promote and implement improved access for recreational boating anglers and ocean users through better infrastructure and community-led exploration of marine precinct options.
- Improving lighting and sporting infrastructure through a $300,000 investment in the multi-use Swan Park sporting facility and grounds in Yeppoon
- Boost tourism and jobs by securing an integrated resort license for Central Queensland, with the preference location being Greater Keppel Island.
- Investment of $100,000 to install bus shelters along roads at Mount Archer to protect commuters using public transport.
- Work with the Federal Government to reactivate the 10-year Bruce Highway Action Plan, which will upgrade key sections of the highway.
Brittany Lauga - Labor:
It is important we continue to build on our achievements to date. That is why a re-elected Palaszczuk Government will work to strengthen Central Queensland by creating jobs, building infrastructure and delivering the services the region needs.
- Extra $22 million for Works for Queensland to deliver critical community infrastructure in Central Queensland.
- Continuing the Back to Work program to match Central Queensland employers with jobseekers.
- $70 million for Building our Regions Stage 4.
- Up to $10 million for manufacturing hub in Rockhampton.
- A Household Resilience Program to provide grants for low-income owners of older homes in cyclone prone areas, ultimately resulting in lower insurance.
- Continued renewable energy boom under Powering Queensland's Future Plan.
- $755.7 million of road and transport works planned supporting 669 direct jobs in the region.
- $4.1 million to upgrade and reopen Yeppoon rail line to service JBS abattoir.
- $3.4 m for boating infrastructure at Corbetts Landing and Thompson's Point, adding to $1.85m to upgrade the existing boat ramp at Stanage Bay.
- Additional 3,700 new Queensland teachers.
- More than $60 million to build a new 1500-student high school in Calliope, to open in 2020.
- $97 million for 52 schools to be fitted with solar panels and 48 to be fitted with Energy Efficient Kits including: Emu Park State School; Yeppoon State and State High School; Rockhampton and North Rockhampton State School; Glenmore State and State High School, Farnborough State School, Frenchville State School, Lakes Creek State School, Mount Archer State School, Parkhurst State School, Taranganba State School, supporting 300 jobs.
- $2.5 million North Rockhampton State High School .
- An additional 120 nurses, 20 more midwives and 15 nurse navigators in the Central Queensland HSS.
- Invest $154 additional state-wide to Specialist Outpatient Strategy.
- Infrastructure pipeline of $78 million of works, including works on new carpark at Rockhampton Hospital.
- $2.5 million for expansion into Central Queensland of Deadly Choices Healthy Lifestyle Program.
- $14.2 million ice rehab detox facility.
- $8.4 million for country racing in Central Queensland.
- Free access to Triple P parenting courses until 2020.
- Commitment that bills for households and small business will not increase above CPI over two years.
- Energy rebate of $75 for households and $120 for small businesses when signing up for Ergon EasyPay Rewards.
- No interest loans for solar and batteries with household savings of up to $700 per year.
- Expanded electricity rebate to health care card holders and increased to $340 per year.
- $400,000 Mt Archer amphitheatre.
- $48 million to bring more direct flights and cruise ships to Queensland.
- $36 million for the Regional Tourism Infrastructure and Experience Development Program.
- $25 million commitment to rejuvenate Great Keppel Island.
Clancy Mullbrick - Greens:
- The Greens and I will stand against this corruption in Queensland and multi-national mining corporations and major developers will pay their fair share.
- The Greens will establish a Queensland Housing Trust to build 200,000 affordable social homes over the next 10 years funded through low interest government bonds and ultimately self-funding.
- The Greens will invest $15 billion in Queensland over the next 5 years to build publicly-owned clean energy and storage; creating 5,000 jobs every year.
- I will encourage the local industrial focus towards attracting high value, innovative, eco-sustainable and hi tech business.
- If elected I will rescind the current lease on Great Keppel Island and reallocate the lease to focus on getting eco, family friendly infrastructure built ASAP.
- I strongly support the funding of water, power and waste water treatment plant on the proviso they are state of the art, renewable and self-contained on the island in keeping with that natural beauty.
- I support funding for a Causeway Lake rescue. As an artificial impoundment, a solution to ongoing siltation must be found, whether that is a second inlet at the southern end of the causeway, careful dredging of the acid sulphate silt or revegetation of the catchment to reduce erosion and improve water quality.
- I support current preferred proposal of enhanced multiple small scale boat ramps decentralised along the coast.
- I would support funding for an upgrade of Cooee Bay Aquatic Centre subject to a strong business case and community consultation.
- The iconic heritage listed Railway Station must be preserved and restored. This is the last chance to retain central park style open space and "village" scale in a rapidly developing city centre.
- I support Seed-funding for the staged development of a new showground and integrated equestrian precinct for the Capricorn Coast contingent on the retention of the existing showgrounds in the heart of Yeppoon as community open space, cricket ground etc.
- Qld Greens have a strong and fully funded commitment of $10B over 5 years for infrastructure funding across regional Queensland through the creation of a Public Infrastructure Bank.
Matt Loth - One Nation:
- A boutique gaming licence for Great Keppel Island.
- A boat ramp and adequate parking for anglers in Emu Park.
- Flashing 40km School signs and proper walkways for kids at The Caves State School.
- The dredging of the Causeway Lake.
- A fresh look at connecting the Bruce Highway through to Yeppoon via a Northern Access Highway.
- Additional emergency service personnel in Fire, Police and Ambulance for the Coastal communities.
- Rookwood Weir to guarantee water security.
READ: BIG READ: Keppel candidates address Livingstone's wish list