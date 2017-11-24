Keppel's candidates map out their election promises

KEPPEL DECIDES: The candidates have listed their election promises.

KEPPEL DECIDES: The candidates have listed their election promises. Contributed

WITH the state election only one sleep away, now is a great time to go through the full list of election promises from each of Keppel's candidates.

READ: Rockhampton and Keppel candidates make their final pitches

Peter Blundell - LNP:

LNP Candidate Peter Blundell. Leighton Smith

Our commitments to Central Queensland are part of a bigger picture plan to deliver improved infrastructure, reduce living costs, create jobs, provide cheaper electricity, and support community-led projects. We will also provide additional support across frontline public sector services including health, education and police.

$130 million for construction of Rookwood Weir, a project that will provide up to 2500 jobs, secure water supply for Livingstone, Rockhampton and Gladstone and help transform the region's agriculture sector.

Collaboration with Rockhampton Regional Council and the Department of Transport to solve traffic congestion issues around Frenchville School - the largest primary school in Rocky.

Promote and implement improved access for recreational boating anglers and ocean users through better infrastructure and community-led exploration of marine precinct options.

Improving lighting and sporting infrastructure through a $300,000 investment in the multi-use Swan Park sporting facility and grounds in Yeppoon

Boost tourism and jobs by securing an integrated resort license for Central Queensland, with the preference location being Greater Keppel Island.

Investment of $100,000 to install bus shelters along roads at Mount Archer to protect commuters using public transport.

Work with the Federal Government to reactivate the 10-year Bruce Highway Action Plan, which will upgrade key sections of the highway.

Brittany Lauga - Labor:

Labor candidate for Keppel Brittany Lauga Trish Bowman

It is important we continue to build on our achievements to date. That is why a re-elected Palaszczuk Government will work to strengthen Central Queensland by creating jobs, building infrastructure and delivering the services the region needs.

Extra $22 million for Works for Queensland to deliver critical community infrastructure in Central Queensland.

Continuing the Back to Work program to match Central Queensland employers with jobseekers.

$70 million for Building our Regions Stage 4.

Up to $10 million for manufacturing hub in Rockhampton.

A Household Resilience Program to provide grants for low-income owners of older homes in cyclone prone areas, ultimately resulting in lower insurance.

Continued renewable energy boom under Powering Queensland's Future Plan.

$755.7 million of road and transport works planned supporting 669 direct jobs in the region.

$4.1 million to upgrade and reopen Yeppoon rail line to service JBS abattoir.

$3.4 m for boating infrastructure at Corbetts Landing and Thompson's Point, adding to $1.85m to upgrade the existing boat ramp at Stanage Bay.

Additional 3,700 new Queensland teachers.

More than $60 million to build a new 1500-student high school in Calliope, to open in 2020.

$97 million for 52 schools to be fitted with solar panels and 48 to be fitted with Energy Efficient Kits including: Emu Park State School; Yeppoon State and State High School; Rockhampton and North Rockhampton State School; Glenmore State and State High School, Farnborough State School, Frenchville State School, Lakes Creek State School, Mount Archer State School, Parkhurst State School, Taranganba State School, supporting 300 jobs.

$2.5 million North Rockhampton State High School .

An additional 120 nurses, 20 more midwives and 15 nurse navigators in the Central Queensland HSS.

Invest $154 additional state-wide to Specialist Outpatient Strategy.

Infrastructure pipeline of $78 million of works, including works on new carpark at Rockhampton Hospital.

$2.5 million for expansion into Central Queensland of Deadly Choices Healthy Lifestyle Program.

$14.2 million ice rehab detox facility.

$8.4 million for country racing in Central Queensland.

Free access to Triple P parenting courses until 2020.

Commitment that bills for households and small business will not increase above CPI over two years.

Energy rebate of $75 for households and $120 for small businesses when signing up for Ergon EasyPay Rewards.

No interest loans for solar and batteries with household savings of up to $700 per year.

Expanded electricity rebate to health care card holders and increased to $340 per year.

$400,000 Mt Archer amphitheatre.

$48 million to bring more direct flights and cruise ships to Queensland.

$36 million for the Regional Tourism Infrastructure and Experience Development Program.

$25 million commitment to rejuvenate Great Keppel Island.

Clancy Mullbrick - Greens:

Greens candidate for Keppel Clancy Mullbrick

The Greens and I will stand against this corruption in Queensland and multi-national mining corporations and major developers will pay their fair share.

The Greens will establish a Queensland Housing Trust to build 200,000 affordable social homes over the next 10 years funded through low interest government bonds and ultimately self-funding.

The Greens will invest $15 billion in Queensland over the next 5 years to build publicly-owned clean energy and storage; creating 5,000 jobs every year.

I will encourage the local industrial focus towards attracting high value, innovative, eco-sustainable and hi tech business.

If elected I will rescind the current lease on Great Keppel Island and reallocate the lease to focus on getting eco, family friendly infrastructure built ASAP.

I strongly support the funding of water, power and waste water treatment plant on the proviso they are state of the art, renewable and self-contained on the island in keeping with that natural beauty.

I support funding for a Causeway Lake rescue. As an artificial impoundment, a solution to ongoing siltation must be found, whether that is a second inlet at the southern end of the causeway, careful dredging of the acid sulphate silt or revegetation of the catchment to reduce erosion and improve water quality.

I support current preferred proposal of enhanced multiple small scale boat ramps decentralised along the coast.

I would support funding for an upgrade of Cooee Bay Aquatic Centre subject to a strong business case and community consultation.

The iconic heritage listed Railway Station must be preserved and restored. This is the last chance to retain central park style open space and "village" scale in a rapidly developing city centre.

I support Seed-funding for the staged development of a new showground and integrated equestrian precinct for the Capricorn Coast contingent on the retention of the existing showgrounds in the heart of Yeppoon as community open space, cricket ground etc.

Qld Greens have a strong and fully funded commitment of $10B over 5 years for infrastructure funding across regional Queensland through the creation of a Public Infrastructure Bank.

Matt Loth - One Nation:

One Nation candidate for Keppel Matt Loth Trish Bowman

A boutique gaming licence for Great Keppel Island.

A boat ramp and adequate parking for anglers in Emu Park.

Flashing 40km School signs and proper walkways for kids at The Caves State School.

The dredging of the Causeway Lake.

A fresh look at connecting the Bruce Highway through to Yeppoon via a Northern Access Highway.

Additional emergency service personnel in Fire, Police and Ambulance for the Coastal communities.

Rookwood Weir to guarantee water security.

READ: BIG READ: Keppel candidates address Livingstone's wish list