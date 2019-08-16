Kerbside collection to change under new $40 million contract

TEAMWORK will see two Central Queensland councils save more than $500,000 a year on rubbish collection services.

The Isaac and Central Highlands regional councils signed a $40 million kerbside collection contract with Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, bringing together rubbish collection in the two regions.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the deal brings an improved service to ratepayers in both regions.

"This is a win for all involved,” Cr Baker said.

The seven-year contract will start from October 6 and is estimated to save the Isaac region about $200,000 a year.

Kerbside collection trucks working in the Isaac and Central Highlands regions collectively travel more than eight times around the world, according to Cr Baker.

She said collaborating on the contract would be more efficient.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said several factors had been considered in the tender process, including cost, service provision, data capture and education.

"Cleanaway's online customer service portal gives us access to live waste stream data, which we can then use to address issues as they happen and track trends over time,” he said.

"We're also really excited about the opportunity to work with Cleanaway to develop targeted educational campaigns to help our residents recycle and manage their waste better.”

The new contract would represent a saving of about $350,000 each year for the Central Highlands.

Isaac council are expected to release new times and services to residents in early September to give them four weeks to prepare for the new times.

"Cleanaway and council are working through the final collection schedules where in some cases some towns will have an improved service change, others will have slight variations and in some cases no change to routes,” Cr Baker said.

"We will communicate these to all our Isaac region communities next month.

"Council will also have a dedicated recycling truck that will be used across the region in towns such as Clermont, Dysart, Middlemount and Moranbah.

"With the changes coming from October 6 - let's lift the lid and re-energise our waste.”

Cr Hayes said at this stage the current collection schedule for the Central Highlands would only change for Anakie and Blackwater.

"Cleanaway have worked out the most efficient routes to cover our vast region, resulting in some slight variations,” he said.

"But most areas should remain the same, as will the level of service provided for all residents.”

He said more information regarding these changes would be released next month.